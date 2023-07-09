‘See This Is Why I Don’t Go to No Party Puffy and Them At’: 50 Cent Throws Shade at Diddy Over This Photo from Michael Rubin’s White Party

While white parties hosted by socialites like B. Smith have been a thing in Sag Harbor since the early ’80s, Sean “Puff Daddy” Combs took it to another level in the 1990s. Coached by fashion icon André Harrell, the Bad Boy Records CEO’s soirees were exclusive to the most elite tastemakers and ballers.

Others influenced by hip-hop culture, like billionaire Michael Rubin, are throwing annual white parties, commanding the same rich-celebrity guest lists.

Photos from Rubin’s Independence Day party last weekend caught the eye of Queens rapper 50 Cent. Not only did it repulse him, but it also evoked some of the reasons why he never went to Puffy’s party back in the day.

50 Cent and Diddy. (Photos: @50cent/Instagram; @diddy/Instagram)

On July 8, the television mogul posted an Instagram photo of Lil Baby gleefully smiling while being sandwiched in a playful hug by Rubin and another individual. The “Get Rich or Die Tryin’” artist captioned the photo, writing, “See this is why I don’t go to no party puffy and them at.”

He continued, “[Look] da fu*k is going on here. Get the fu*k off my young [Black Ninja Emoji] WTF!”

Some fans in Fif’s comment section called him out for dragging his sometimes-rival into the conversation, writing, “Diddy wasnt there.”

The Queens rapper has a history of taking shots at Diddy. Some may recall that in 2018, 50 Cent referred to the music mogul as a “punk” and made fun of reports about layoffs at his company Revolt. He’s also made other assumptions and allegations about Diddy’s lifestyle choices.

Still, many felt 50 went a little too far this time.

“Naaaaah fif u gotta chill.”

“It’s crazy how a black man can’t smile cry celebrate show or show some type of affection without being called Suspect. But when the news say the suspect is black THEN Y’ALL WANNA SUPPORT THAT BLACK MAN make it make sense.”

“Looks like a hug captured niggas celebrating and is taking outta context.”

More agreed with him, saying the photo was suspicious for the otherwise street rapper to take and others kept it coming with the jokes.

“Gonna have to change his name to Lil Maybe.”

“It’s giving ‘Get out’ vibes lol.”

“You make me laugh yo “Puff & dem.”

“Diddy always catching strays.”

Outside of 50’s jokes, the July 3 event seemed to be star-studded and the ultimate blast for those who attended.

Mbappe at Micheal Rubin’s annual all-white party last night.



Maybe this is a sign that he will be heading to Madrid next season 😁 pic.twitter.com/BWhF4WfMLX — Drippy Ballers (@drippy_ballers) July 5, 2023

Celebrities like Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Usher, Justin Bieber, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Brady, Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Kevin Durant, Kim Kardashian, French Montana, Kevin Hart, Quavo, and Travis Scott are all said to have come to Rubin and Camille Fishel’s Long Island estate to participate in the fun since 2021. Lori Harvey and Coco Jones were also spotted at this year’s party.