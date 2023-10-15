‘THE BODY NEVER FAILS TO SERVE’: SZA’s Latest Photo Dump Is Packed with Selfies and Stunning Images of Her Curvaceous Body

R&B singer SZA is on fire, burning up the fourth quarter of 2023 with hot music fresh off of twerking her assets on tour.

First, the TDE recording artist was featured on two new songs on Drake’s “For All the Dogs” album, “Slime You Out” and “Rich Baby Daddy” with rapper Sexxy Redd. Then SZA rocked an olive skirt and bralet on the cover of Rolling Stone’s October 2023 issue.

And now, ahead of the tour stop in Houston, Texas, she broke the internet for the thousandth time with her perfectly toned body.

Trending Today:

SZA breaks the Internet again after showing off her assets in a new BBL photo dump. (Photos: @sza/Instagram)

Next, SZA blessed her fanbase with a carousel of new pictures on Instagram, wearing bikinis or see-through outfits to highlight her incredibly sculpted BBL.

“S—t wild,” she captioned the photos on Saturday, Oct. 14.

This particular BBL photo dump, which includes an image of her getting acupuncture, is the first one she has posted since August. The pictures received over two million likes, and SZA’s 17.9 million followers expressed how grateful they were for the love.

“Dropping heat this early is wild. But thank you.”

“I just fainted.”

“THE BODY NEVER FAILS TO SERVE ‼️‼️”

“We were going through a DROUGHT. timeline needed the fineness.”

“welcome backk looking recharged and healthy.”

The last time the “Kill Bill” singer did a photo dump she caused a similar commotion, nearly breaking the internet as fans could not get enough of her slim-fit physique.

While big things seem to be happening for SZA, the St. Louis-born 33-year-old is not forgetting where home is. She hit the stage in front of a sold-out performance in her hometown at Enterprise Center days earlier on Wednesday, Oct. 11.

She performed songs from her debut album, “Ctrl,” and her latest project, “SOS,” which many believe will be a shoo-in for next year’s Grammy nominations, according to STLToday.com.

SZA’s popularity is not only bringing good things to the singer but also new fans in other industries. Who can blame them when she looks like this?!!

Podcaster and gamer Kai Cenat is not shy about telling the public he has a big crush on SZA, one of his favorite female artists right now.

When Kai Heard SZA On Richest Baby Daddy 🤣 pic.twitter.com/kFaDDLovUJ — Shawn K The King  (@SKTheKingYT) October 12, 2023

Upon the encouragement of Migos rapper Offset, Cenat slid into his dream girl’s DM. However, the content creator might have lost control and messaged her too many times because he later revealed that SZA blocked him. In his defense, fans even ran to her comments writing, “Unblock Kai. He did nothing wrong.”

In August, Instagram introduced a new feature that allows you to send one message to someone who does not follow you. It can be a photo, video, text, or voice note.

Cenat shared a screenshot of SZA’s response to the chatter about her and the 21-year-old entertainer during a Live Stream.

“Honestly, y’all being annoying about everything,” she wrote, “even in this comment section is why I no longer log in or post, or talk. Y’all n—s are weird and exhausting. If it’s not dropping music, I can’t f—k with it. Lol, be safe.”

Cenat later revealed that he did not incite fans to bombard SZA with comments about the matter, nor did he encourage it. He called critics who had something to say “weird” and “stupid” for addressing SZA, noting that he would always show love for her.