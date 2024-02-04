SZA or Janelle Monáe Could Become the First Black Woman to Win Album of the Year In 25 Years, But Will the Grammys’ History of Racial Bias Get In the Way?

SZA is leading the list of nominees for the 2024 Grammy Awards ceremony taking place on Feb. 4 in Los Angeles. Among the nine categories for which her work is recognized is the night’s most prestigious of them all, Album of the Year, for “SOS.”

The body of work proved to be a massive commercial success, selling more than 3 million records and earning certified platinum status in August from the Recording Industry Association of America.

SZA (left) or Janelle Monáe (right) could make history as the first Black woman to win Album of the Year at the 2024 Grammys after a 25-year drought that has seen several artists of color snubbed on music’s biggest night. (Photos: @sza/Instagram, @janellemonae/Instagram)

It also saw her complete a sold-out arena tour that raked in millions, and kept her singles on repeat across the airwaves and atop the music charts. Her most notable songs on the album include “Kill Bill,” “Conceited,” “Snooze,” “Good Days,” and the self-titled album track. Yet, some doubt has been cast on the Academy’s willingness to award Black women for their work, especially in regard to Album of the Year.

Sza is nominated alongside Jon Batiste’s “World Music Radio,” ‘Boygenius’ “the record,” Miley Cyrus’ “Endless Summer Vacation,” Lana Del Rey’s “Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd,” Janelle ‘Monáe’s “The Age of Pleasure,” Olivia Rodrigo’s “GUTS,” and Taylor Swift’s “Midnights.” If the “Snooze” singer, or Monáe, for that matter, were to win the biggest award of the evening, it would make either of them the first Black female artist to do so since Lauryn Hill 25 years ago.

Monae’s album has sparked controversy and conversation from critics who say she’s departing from her former suit-wearing persona. “The Age of Pleasure” marked her first studio album in five years. However, leading up to the album’s release last June, she received criticism for flashing audience members during a performance and was captured seductively dancing in a bikini at her Met Gala after party while on top of a bar.

Many have questioned the acts of the “Tightrope” songstress who has always shown her appreciation and championed the sensuality of the female body such as in the music video for her 2018 single, “PYNK.”

Previous Black winners of the coveted category are as follows:

Stevie Wonder “Inversions” in 1974, “Fulfillingness’ First Finale” in 1975, and “Songs in the Key of Life” in 1977; Michael Jackson “Thriller” in 1984; Lionel Richie “Can’t Slow Down” in 1985; Quincy Jones “Back on the Block” in 1991; Natalie Cole “Unforgettable…With Love” in 1992; Whitney Houston “The Bodyguard: Original Soundtrack” in 1994; Lauryn Hill “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” in 1999; Outkast “Speakerboxxx/The Love Below” in 2004; Ray Charles “Genius Loves Company” in 2005; Herbie Hancock “River: The Joni Letters” in 2008; and Jon Batiste “We Are” in 2022.

Music’s biggest night has been met with backlash in years past for allegations of snubbing Black artistry. Despite making history in 2023 as the most decorated artist, even Beyoncé has fallen short of the golden glory, having been nominated for Album of the Year and losing a total of four times (“Renaissance” 2023; “Lemonade” 2017, “Beyoncé” 2015, and “I Am…Sasha Fierce” in 2010).

Members of the Academy’s voting committee divulged things like “I like but don’t love that Beyoncé song, ‘Break My Soul’; I like ‘Cuff It’ better. I think there’s a really good chance Beyoncé wins one or all the big categories. Beyoncé will win this, or maybe Adele could” about her chances of a Record of the Year victory in 2023 to Variety. Lizzo beat out both artists in that category.

Another voter speaking about Album of the Year said, “With Beyoncé, the fact that every time she does something new, it’s a big event and everyone’s supposed to quake in their shoes — it’s a little too portentous. I hold Harry Styles’ origin story against him. He’s from a boy band, and I never took those acts seriously.”

Since 2008, and prior to Batiste’s recent win, the following non-white artists were nominated for Album of the Year:

Lil Wayne “Tha Carter III” and Ne-Yo “Year of the Gentleman” 2009; The Black Eyed Peas “The E.N.D” 2010; Bruno Mars “Doo-Wops & Hooligans” and Rihanna “Loud” 2012; Frank Ocean “Channel Orange” 2013; Kendrick Lamar “Good Kid, M.A.A.D City” 2014; Pharrell Williams “Girl” 2015 (list continues below).

Kendrick Lamar “To Pimp a Butterfly” and The Weeknd “Beauty Behind the Madness” in 2016; Drake “Views” in 2017; Childish Gambino “Awaken, My Love!” Jay-Z “4:44,” Kendrick Lamar “Damn,” Bruno Mars “24K Magic” in 2018; Cardi B “Invasion of Privacy,” Drake “Scorpion,” H.E.R. “H.E.R.,” “Black Panther: The Album, Music for and Inspired by” in 2019; H.E.R. “I Used to Know Her,” Lil Nas X “7,” Lizzo “Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)” in 2020; and Jhené Aiko “Chilombo” in 2021.

The Weeknd notoriously slammed the Grammys for being corrupt and rife with unjust voting practices that snubbed his record “After Hours” in 2021. He vowed to no longer submit his music for consideration at future shows.

Thus far he has kept his word despite the Academy rolling out new voting rules that promised to make the process more transparent and fair.

Find out who will be the big winners tonight when the 66th annual Grammy Awards airs at 8 p.m. on CBS.