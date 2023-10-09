‘If I Catch You Saying That’: SZA Hits Back at Critics Calling Her ‘Insecure’ for Having a BBL, Says She Will Put Hands on Anyone Who Disrespects Her

Skeptics aren’t so sure that the days of SZA lacking self-confidence are a thing of the past. The singer has faced years of accusations about undergoing plastic surgery to alter her face and figure.

Having been outspoken in her music about feeling self-conscious about her looks, it came as no real surprise when she admitted she got her “body done” on her song “SOS.”

The confirmation of SZA getting a Brazilian butt lift has had countless eyes locked on her, and also reignited claims of her being insecure.

“People be like, ‘Insecurity is her brand.’ It’s like, ‘No, b—ch, I’m honest with how I feel about myself, but if I catch you saying that, it’s going to be different. I’ll still beat your a— over disrespecting me,’ ” SZA told Rolling Stone in a new interview.

SZA says she will put hands on anyone who disrespects her since proudly owning the reality that she had a BBL. Photo: Sza/Instagram.

On social media, one person went so far as to declare, “Sza is the definition of insecure.” Another individual criticized the singer, writing, “But every songs shes worried about what another female has over her…. it sounds good ….be lets be real here,” read one comment.

Her debut album, “Ctrl,” features several tracks expressing vulnerable feelings of not measuring up to other women.

On “Supermodel,” she sings about being left for a prettier woman; on “Garden (Say It Like Dat),” she sings about a partner being unable to love her if he knew who she truly is; and on “Normal Girl,” SZA emotes about wanting to be the type of girl a guy can proudly take home to his parents.

A PSA from SZA for Twitter.



“It’s about being overly secure & insecure all in one. Both can coexist” pic.twitter.com/9nEvWGsMBL — SZA CRAVE (@SZACRAVE) December 11, 2022

A third comment read, “So you’re going to beat us up because you changed your whole entire appearance ? She’s needs SSI.” In May, the St. Louis native told Elle, “I always wanted a really fat a** with less gym time. I didn’t succumb to industry pressure. I succumbed to my own eyes in the mirror and being like, ‘No, I need some more a**.'”

At least one fan came to her defense among the insecure claims, writing, “Plastic surgery doesn’t equal insecure…..but Yall got ur degrees n know so much.”

Elsewhere in the interview, SZA touches on her romance history. She has had a number of long-term relationships dating back to her teen years.

Her “SOS” album is laced with lyrics about heartbreak after ending a five-year engagement with her ex of 11 years.

The star has managed to keep much of her personal life under wraps though Drake revealed to the world that they once had a fling, on the song “Mr. Right Now.”

SZA confirmed the romance in 2020 and fact-checked the rapper’s timeline. “It wasn’t hot and heavy or anything. It was like youth vibes. It was so childish,” she told Rolling Stone.

Fans have tried to romantically link her to several people, including Travis Scott, but she has remained tight-lipped about the rumors.

