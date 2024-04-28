‘She Can’t Even Sing Herself’: Fans Uncover an Old Tweet Where SZA Once Said Neither Ciara nor Rihanna Could ‘Hold a Note Worth a Damn’ Years Before Working With One of Them

Last year, SZA expressed how “frustrated” she was after learning her label, Top Dawg Ent. gave her song to Rihanna, which became “Consideration.”

But a post of her critique about Riri’s vocals on the Ghost of Twitter’s Past, now the X platform, has come back to haunt her and some music lovers are not happy about it.

Fans discover an old tweet from SZA (left) who once said neither Rihanna or Ciara could “hold a note worth a damn (right). (Photos: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images, Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty by Rihanna)

On Wednesday, April 24, the “Snooze” chart-topper shared some sage advice with her 8.4M followers on X. She wrote, “Pretending someone is wack Or untalented cause you don’t like them personally is so lame to me lmao . U gotta Get that hater sh-t up out cha spirit.”

After catching wind of the post, one of the virtual sailors in Rihanna’s Navy snatched the social media soap box from under her feet and reminded her of something she said a little over 13 years ago, before her career got started.

“This was you,” one person wrote while sharing a screenshot of an old SZA post from Feb. 26, 2011. The post referencing a beef between two big-name singers read, “I don’t get it. Neither @rihanna or Ciara can hold a note worth a damn … Ones just worse than the other. So wats the beef?!?”

Though the “Kill Bill” singer has addressed the tweet in the past, namely after singing alongside RiRi on the “Consideration” song on her massively successful 2016 album “Anti,” trolls were not letting her “hating” slide.

“Mind you, she can’t even sing herself,” one person said. Another wrote, “Mind you Rih’s worst live vocals are clearing her best.”

A third comment read, “At least those two don’t autotune haha.”

The TDE princess herself has commented in the past on the tweet and stated that she was being petty when she dissed the woman that she has since recorded with.

According to Vibe magazine, SZA said that she was petty and still working in a retail store when made the tweet. At the time she also made tweets that clapped at Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, and a few other female artists she now rubs shoulders with on the charts.

“Beyonce lookin more and more like Madonna every day! Coulda swore she was black at one point,” SZA tweeted in a now-deleted post in 2015.

She also posted on her social media, “Nicki got a problem commin up FAST,” referring to Iggy Azalea. This tweet is also deleted.

SZA issued another half-apology after receiving backlash about coming for some of the culture’s top artists. She wrote, “Lol Blah so I was a little sh-t head at 19 sue me.”

Lol Blah so I was a little shit head at 19 sue me pic.twitter.com/TJ9wBwS5OE — SZA (@sza) January 5, 2015

Many in the comment section of the resurfaced tweet gave the “I Hate You” singer grace, noting how long ago the post was made.

One person said, “It was 13 years ago.”

Another was more direct, asking people simply to “Leave her alone.”

SZA won her first Grammy award for her appearance on Doja Cat’s for “Kiss Me More” in 2022. She has earned three solo Grammy awards since then. Rihanna has a total of 9 Grammy awards and Ciara, who has yet to work with SZA, has one. Hopefully, the resurfacing of this post doesn’t impact a potential collaboration between SZA and Ciara in the future.