‘You Really Brought a Dump Truck to the Middle of Nowhere’: SZA Poses With Her Pants Down In the Mountains of Ireland 

SZA gave fans yet another glamorous view of her backside after posing in the mountains of Ireland.

Over the past few months, the R&B singer has shared numerous photos and videos on social media that prove how proud she is following the results of her plastic surgery.

“I treat my butt like a purse. It’s just there to enhance whatever else,” she told Elle Magazine after confirming fans’ speculation that she had a BBL.

“And that’s why I paid for it, because it works all by itself.”

Fans could see just what she paid for in a collage of photos she shared on her Instagram page. It features snapshots of her in a yellow Brazil top and a pair of camouflage pants as she looks away from the camera with the mountains as her backdrop. There are also two photos of her posing on a tree log with a friend.

In the last three images, the “Snooze” songstress can be seen looking back as she sat with her pants below her waist, revealing her black thong.

Though no one paid much attention to the view behind her, many in SZA’s comment section were left drooling over a peek at her undergarments.

“We ain’t looking at that view.”

“She really puts the MOTHER in mother nature.”

“You really brought a dump truck to the middle of nowhere.”

“Shawty ain’t pull her pants up since.”

“LAST PICTURE MADE ME SPIT OUT MY WATER.”

SZA balancing the hot sauce on the booty 🍑🤣 pic.twitter.com/Y53zlrxl7I — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) July 10, 2023

SZA first addressed the rumors about her BBL on songs like the self-titled track on her “S.O.S.” album and another track titled “Conceited.” It’s unclear exactly when she had plastic surgery due to her baggy wardrobe and clothing choices over the years.

“I always wanted a really fat a— with less gym time,” she said. “I didn’t succumb to industry pressure. I succumbed to my own eyes in the mirror and being like, ‘No, I need some more a—.”

These days the 33-year-old is unapologetically proud of her body, and she’s unafraid to show it off, regardless of the fact that she paid for it.