Leaked Messages Show SZA ‘Begging’ a Fan to Delete Unflattering Photo of the Singer. See It Below!

SZA has seemingly been exposed after leaked DMs show the entertainer “begging” a super fan on Instagram to delete an unflattering photo of her.

The messages show an exchange between the Grammy winner, whose real name is Solána Rowe, and a social media user she asked relentlessly to remove a photo of her that she deemed as unflattering.

SZA recently tried to cajole a fan to delete an unflattering photo of her, and those messages have been leaked. (Photo: @sza/Instagram)

The image, which has now made rounds on X, showed SZA smiling into the camera as she wore a see-through lace dress. Her makeup appeared to be caked up as her forehead’s foundation greatly differed from the bright brown concealer that rested below her eyes.

The “Kill Bill” songstress rocked a cute pixie-cut wig, though many online noticed her discolored lace in the photo.

Media outlet @Glock_Topickz shared the purported messages on their X page, where fans could see SZA badgering the account holder to take the post down.

A few of SZA’s messages consisted of, “Can you please delete that picture of me,” “Off twitter,” and “And ig.” She then suggested that if the fan truly supported her then they would do as she asked.

Social media user leaks DMs of SZA begging to have an unflattering paparazzi photo deleted in exchange for exclusive photos… “You have my word”



Then taking it back and never sending anything once the photos were deleted… “fuck my word, respectfully” pic.twitter.com/OMkHE4DT5X — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) December 13, 2023

“That s–t not cool,” “And I’m begging you,” were also messages SZA sent to the Instagram user. “Unless ur trynna bully me”

In the screenshots, SZA questioned the fan’s motives.

She continued writing, “I didn’t wanna report the page direct to ig for bullying cause I’m not sure if that’s what ur tryna,” “Do,” “But lemme know,” and “Thank u.”

As the user went silent in the messages, the Missouri native sent seven question marks seemingly trying to get them to respond. Once SZA’s messages became viral, folks online not only empathized with her but expressed their own desires that the photo be removed from all platforms too.

A few of those comments included, “I stand with her idc. She could’ve spammed less yes but it’s her right to have a photo she doesn’t like removed, she shouldn’t have to tell them they’ll get something in return” and “I think she looked fine in that pic but oh well.”

Others called out the IG user for even leaking the messages after SZA’s persistent request.

“She didn’t do anything wrong. She already asked several times for them to be taken down and they weren’t, and now the messages are being leaked???? It’s like people forget that celebrities are humans too. They have bad days, moments, insecurities, etc. just like the rest of us.”

Standing up for herself, SZA posted on X, “I pray all negative energey in my direction continues to be transmuted into more blessings. I thank God for doubling down on my W’s everytime.”

I PRAY ALL NEGATIVE ENERGY IN MY DIRECTION CONTINUES TO BE TRANSMUTED INTO MORE BLESSINGS . I thank God for doubling down on my W’s everytime 🤝🏾 — SZA (@sza) December 14, 2023

This isn’t the first time SZA had a negative run-in with someone online. Back in September, the “Love Galore” songstress called out a fan of hers for recreating the “SZA Whack” meme created years ago by critics who thought less of SZA’s artistry.

Despite the recent drama, she still managed to honor the one-year anniversary of her sophomore album, “SOS.” In a lengthy Instagram tribute, SZA described her second studio album as the project that changed her life and is still “actively changing my life.”

The 34-year-old also teased a new project called “LANA” by sharing a series of six photos. While fans appear to be eager for this newfound project, SZA has yet to disclose further details about the project’s track list or release date.