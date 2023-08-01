‘LAWDDD HAVE MERCYYY’: SZA Breaks the Internet After Her Latest Photo Dump Leaves Fans Zooming In on Her Curvaceous Physique

Whether it’s from her angelic voice or from her curvaceous physique, SZA knows how to draw fans in.

Over the past few months, the “Kill Bill” vocalist has put fans in a trance by sharing several photos and videos of her body online. The trend of SZA becoming publicly free with her body appeared to have been a result of her plastic surgery.

In an interview this summer with Elle magazine, SZA confirmed the long-running rumor that she received a BBL.

“I treat my butt like a purse. It’s just there to enhance whatever else,” she told the outlet. “And that’s why I paid for it, because it works all by itself.”

Fans were able to see SZA’s enhancements in a new photo dump that was shared on her Instagram on Monday, July 31. The Grammy winner uploaded 10 images that put her thick assets on full display for her 17.2 million followers.

SZA’s new photo dump showing off her assets puts fans in a trance. @sza/Instagram

“Consolidated 300 pics that need clearing . Apologies in advance lol.”

A few images in her photo dump consisted of a mirror selfie featuring SZA in a brown crop top and black bikini bottoms, a FaceTime screenshot of her flaunting her cheeks in compression shorts, more bathing suit photos, and a snapshot of the R&B singer riding around in a vehicle as her backside faced the camera.

The final photo in SZA’s upload showed the singer looking back as she sat on the back of a truck wearing a white thong and a lavender crop top.

To date, her post has received more than two million likes with over 15,000 comments. As expected, fans were goggle-eyed in her comment section and couldn’t get enough of her “sexy” thirst traps.

“Bro I’m srry but sza the finest female singer hands down.”

“About to make me have a heart attack. you one sexy mfer lawd.”

“That a– SITTING MY GAWD.”

Sza love her new body real bad. — This not the freedom Toussaint fought for (@haremking_1995) August 1, 2023

SZA apparently felt the love she was receiving from fans and decided to bless viewers with another photo dump.

In this set of images, the “Love Language” singer added a close-up photo of herself posing in a thong bathing suit while she seemingly relaxed around a body of water. SZA also gave fans a full look at her hourglass physique in a photo that showed her rocking brown undies and a red T-shirt.

“‘If love is my purpose I can’t wast energy lookin for enemies i dub it all’ .. cpl more hundred to go,” she captioned her upload.

Most fans appeared to appreciate SZA’s back-to-back photo dumps, one who wrote, “2 photo dumps in one day?? THATS MOTHER.”



Another Instagram user said, “We get two post within an hour….god is real.”

There was also one individual that urged SZA to “Make a OF page I’m subscribing.”

OF, better known as OnlyFans, is an app that allows people to create content for money. The sometimes salacious videos or photos shared on the platform are then viewed by monthly paid subscribers. The app’s popularity took off during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.