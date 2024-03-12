‘You Were My World’: Nicole Murphy Returns to Social Media Following the Passing of Her Boyfriend Warren: ‘It’s So Hard Not Hearing Your Voice’

Nicole Murphy has finally made a statement on the premature demise of her boyfriend, Warren Braithwaite.

Previously, after his death from cancer, his friends shared their condolences online on March 4, though his doting partner remained quiet. Now, the former reality star shared a touching memorial over a week after he transitioned.

Taking to her Instagram Story on Sunday, March 10, Nicole first shared a fresh-faced selfie paired with Sade’s “Kiss of Life” song, followed by a sweet tribute to Braithwaite: “I miss you so much my love.”

Nicole Murphy shares tribute to late boyfriend, Warren Braithwaite, nearly one week after his passing. (Photo via Instagram Stories.)

“May you rest in peace my sweet,” she continued. “It’s so hard not hearing your voice or seeing your face. You were my world & my everything.”

Beyond her beautiful words, she added Beyoncé’s single, “Heaven,” editing the song on the post to play the chorus, “But heaven couldn’t wait for you/ No, heaven couldn’t wait for you.”

The tribute was captured by The Shade Room’s social media team and many sympathetic fans extended their support.

“Life can seem so unfair, my heart goes out to her and his family & friends,” one person wrote.

Others noted how the two had just found each other.

“My biggest fear is finally meeting the love of my life and he passes away shortly after! They were beautiful together! Prayers to her!” one comment read.

Another said, “Life man. Spent years with the wrong ones and finally found your person for them to leave.”

Murphy is the ex-wife of Eddie Murphy, whom she was married to for nearly 12 years. She began posting pictures with Braithwaite last year, even sharing that she has introduced him to the “Coming 2 America” star and the five children they shared.

NICOLE MURPHY'S PARTNER WARREN BRAITHWAITE REPORTEDLY PASSES AWAY FROM CANCER…🙏🏾



SEE VIDEO HERE: https://t.co/rvpTwmRXNs pic.twitter.com/r0wy2V6MiL — 9MagTV (@BlackInkChi) March 2, 2024

The two have been showcasing their love since she first shared photos of them on her Instagram in July 2023.

In a post shared in her Stories, set against the backdrop of Daniel Caesar’s “Best Part,” the 56-year-old’s beloved could be seen gazing off to on side while she nestled against his chest.

Murphy captioned the moment, “He’s so serious,” and dropped in lovey-dovey emojis as punctuation.

The two were also photographed with the “Norbit” star at their son’s wedding in September 2023.

Social media got to see Murphy and her beau in a new way. In addition to the few party videos she posted over the holiday season, she posted in December 2023 a picture that said, “We both are not perfect, but we are perfect for each other my love.”

One of the last sightings of the two was during the 2024 Super Bowl weekend in Las Vegas, NV, where the former model was pictured with Braithwaite at the Doo-Wop All R&B Soul Music Day Party, according to Getty Images. Also at the party with the two were singers Tank, Ne-Yo, and Mario.

News about Braithwaite’s official cause of death has yet to be released.