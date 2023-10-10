‘That’s Some Coward Sh—’: Amar’e Stoudemire Sparks Outrage Over Angry Message Toward BLM Supporters and Politicians’ Silence on Israel Attacks

Retired NBA player Amar’e Stoudemire issued scathing commentary regarding his perceived lack of public condemnation from the masses concerning the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian war.

On Oct. 7, a 5-mile Gaza Strip border was breached by the militant group Hamas, which enacted a full-out attack on the Israeli people. Videos that have surfaced online show the lifeless bodies of women and children being desecrated by the militia, which is recognized as a terrorist group by the U.S. and the European Union. The bloody conflict originating from the territory Israel has held since the 1967 Six-Day War coincided with the end of the Jewish holiday of Sukkot.

The former New York Knicks forward is part owner of the Hapoel Jerusalem Basketball Club. In 2019, he gained Israeli citizenship, and the following year he completed his conversion to Judaism. He also adopted the Hebrew name Yahoshafat Ben Avraham. In a fiery rant, he called out the lack of outrage over the war that has claimed around 1,500 lives.

“I woke up this morning to disturbing news out of Israel. The Hamas kidnapping children, putting them in cages, killing women, killing the elderly. That’s some coward s—t. That’s cowardly,” he began.

Amar’e Stoudemire (left) sparks outrage for angry message toward BLM supporters and politicians’ silence on Hamas’ attack on Israel and the blowback against Gaza (right). (Photos: Amareisreal/Instagram; Iamviren0/X)

“For all y’all Black Lives Matter who ain’t sayin’ nothin’, ‘Well, let me figure out exactly what happened before I say anything,’ f—k you. Figure out what? It ain’t never been cool to kidnap kids and put them in cages. It ain’t never been cool to kill women and the elderly. Never. No matter where you from, what you represent, what tribe you for, it don’t matter…that’s some coward sh—t,” continued Stoudemire.

He then pivoted, making silent politicians the target of his vitriol. The first-round 2002 NBA draft pick said, “I see you. F—k you. All you Black Lives Matter people who always have something to say and always supported everything else, quiet now, f—k you too. Some coward s—t, dog. And all y’all support it, f—k you. On my mama, we don’t respect none of y’all for that.”

As his rant became a viral talking point, social media users called him out for unleashing his rage on those not involved in the killings.

“I can’t believe how Amare Stoudemire unleashed his anger towards us as if we’re celebrating this deadly event or had something to do with it. What he said was so unnecessary!! SMH!!” tweeted one person.

“The Black community is too busy dealing with the ”war on Black people’ by the police and systemic oppression to worry about a war and attacks on Israel. A two-fisted middle finger salute back at you, Amare ‘See-Out’ Stoudemire,” wrote another.

Another user slammed the baller, writing, “Amare is the same coward That didn’t speak up for his Black brother Kyrie When he said Blacks are Israelites also.”

Stoudemire has since deleted the video, and on Oct. 9, he apologized for his emotional reaction.

He stated that during his time living and playing basketball in Israel, he saw Palestinian families outside and children singing, playing, and interacting with his African American-Jewish children. He admitted that he could have taken a different approach to addressing the issue.

“My frustration comes because I want to continue to see that progress. I hope that we come to a ceasefire soon and that we’re able to find a resolution for this situation. I pray for the safety of the Palestinian children as well as the Israeli children,” he said in the video.

Comments on his Instagram posts have been disabled, but he remains a hot topic across social platforms. In the wake of the Hamas attack, both President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama are among those who have condemned the violence enacted against Israelis by Hamas.

