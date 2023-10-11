‘The Woman Beater Trying to Play Victim’: Fabolous Posts Cryptic Message About Walking Away and Is Reminded By Fans of His Alleged Abuse Against Emily B

Fans are urging rapper Fabolous to do some serious self-reflection after he shared a cryptic message about “finding faults” on his Instagram Story.

On Wednesday, Oct. 11, the “Can’t Let You Go” lyricist shared a message for his 11 million Instagram followers: “I walked away because you were busy finding faults in me while I was busy overlooking yours.”

To the message, he added, “Be where you’re celebrated, not tolerated.”

Before the post was wiped away from his Story, The Jasmine Brand had a chance to screenshot it and repost it on their respective Instagram page. It wasn’t long before the outlet’s comment section flooded with angered fans who called out Fabolous for his hypocritical statements.

While it is unclear to whom his message was directed, many social media users suspected that the Grammy-nominated artist was referring to his tumultuous relationship with his estranged wife, Emily B. Some comments even felt the need to remind Fab of his alleged abusive behavior towards the “Love and Hip Hop: New York” alum.

Fans remind Fabolous of his abusive behavior after he shares a post about walking away. (Photo: @myfabolouslife/Instagram)

“You literally beat the teeth out of your wife mouth and fought her father. What the h–l is he talking about,” asked a commenter.



“He was abusing her and cheating on her… she should have walked away,” said another.

“I love how abusive, narcissistic men talk about ‘walking away’ because someone chose not to forgive their physical abuse. It’s comical,” wrote a follower.

“Not the woman beater trying to play victim…..have a seat, sir,” said another.

“I hope he not talking about Emily. Didn’t he knock her teeth out? Didn’t he cheat, Chile Fabolous, Please.”

News about Fabolous reportedly putting his hands on Emily B made headlines in 2018 after it was announced that the father of three had been arrested for punching the shoe designer in the face.

According to court documents obtained by NorthJersey.com, Fab struck Emily B seven times, “causing severe damage to her two front teeth.” Per the court records, she ended up losing her two front teeth.

Video footage also showed Fabolous threatening Emily B and her father, whom she called for assistance to remove “two handguns from the residence due to her fear that they be used against her.”

One year after the news broke, Fabolous accepted a plea deal to avoid jail time. He and Emily also remained a couple despite the assault.

In addition to Fab’s abusive acts, he was accused of being an absentee father to his and Emily B’s soon-to-be 3-year-old daughter, Journey. Last year, he was called out by Emily’s eldest daughter from a previous relationship, Taina Williams, for only caring about his two sons with his wife.

https://twitter.com/Mizz_Lorraine/status/1579505064460562433

Fab and Emily B also share a 15-year-old son, Jonah, and an 8-year-old son, Jonas.

