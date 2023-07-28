‘Ruining Relationships Left and Right’: Usher Hits Back at Critics Shading Him for Serenading Women at His Concerts

Usher has provoked a lot of think pieces online due to the way he serenades female celebrities who attend his shows at the singer’s Las Vegas residency.

The R&B crooner’s ability to make women swoon by singing fan-favorite hits has caused him to receive the nickname “domestic terrorist.” Though it is unclear who started it, this rename came to be after the father of Keke Palmer’s child had choice words to say about her outfit she wore to Usher’s concert.



Usher. (Photo: @usher/Instagram.)

Earlier this month, Darius Jackson ran to Twitter and expressed his disapproval of the mesh see-through ensemble Palmer chose to wear while she danced and sang with Usher onstage. His tweets about being a “traditional man” grabbed the attention of ride-or-die Palmer fans who sent backlash his way.

Once this happened, jokes about Usher taking another man’s woman arose, thus creating his new moniker.

It wasn’t long before this nickname made its way back to the Grammy winner, who recently chose to publicly address these claims.

In a video circulating online, the 44-year-old can be seen speaking out to an audience stating, “The one thing that did make me laugh is, umm you know. I got this new handle now I guess I’m the domestic terrorist?”



He continued, “I’m like ‘What?’ But your girl wanna take a picture though!” Usher soon burst into laughter before saying, “Without you!”

Do y'all think #usher a domestic terrorist if women throw themselves at him on numerous of occasions pic.twitter.com/UJ9kSCQylv — Sonja Welch (@sonjawelch66) July 28, 2023

The video was obtained by The Neighborhood Talk, which reshared it on their Instagram page, where several fans couldn’t help but find amusement in his comment.

“O Usher just stirring the pot for real.”

“Ruining relationships left and right and he don’t give a f–k.”

“Don’t blame Usher for being too handsome.”

“Usher know what he doingggg lmaoooo and they’ll continue to feel that way because Usher just has it.”

The “Lovers and Friends” artist has also brought Taraji P. Henson and Saweetie on stage and serenaded them. He attempted to vocally please Winnie Harlow a few weeks ago, but she decided that her relationship with Washington Wizards player and fashion maven Kyle Kuzma was more important.