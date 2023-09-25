‘That Man Will Knock My Whole Head Off and Then Dunk It’: Usher Catches Himself and Passes on Serenading Gabrielle Union In Front of Dwyane Wade at Paris Concert

It looks like Usher might have finally learned his lesson months after being labeled as a “domestic terrorist” for serenading female celebrities who attend the singer’s Las Vegas residency concerts.

He often manages to make women melt with his seductive voice and flirtatious dance moves, but he made sure to hold back his charm while singing to Dwyane Wade’s wife, Gabrielle Union.

Usher stops himself from serenading Gabrielle Union after noticing Dwyane Wade. (L) Usher (Pictured: @usher/Instagram) (R) Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade; @gabunion/Instagram)

On Sunday, Sept. 24, the “My Boo” singer performed at his residency at La Seine Musicale in Boulogne-Billancourt, France, for the first time. During his performance, Usher spotted the NBA Hall of Famer and the “Being Mary Jane” actress in the crowd.

In a video shared on Usher’s Instagram page, he can be seen walking up to Union while singing his latest single “Boyfriend.” Viewers can notice he maintained an appropriate amount of space between himself and the “Bring It On” star.

“Let’s not get carried away,” he told his audience while cutting the music. “This is Dwyane Wade. I ain’t crazy.”

He continued, “That man would knock my whole head off and then dunk it.” Laughter filled the room as Usher and the former Miami Heat shooting guard shook hands and hugged. He then bowed to Union, while still keeping a great distance between them.

“Look, I don’t want no smoke Night one in Paris…” read Usher’s caption.

Many Instagram users found amusement in the video but also noted how interested Union seemed to be in an up-close-and-personal serenade from the “Bad Habits” vocalist.

“Umm Gabby looks like she was willing and muthaf—–g able.”

“The amount of times @gabunion blinked like just stay calm, just dance along, PLEASE don’t do nothin make me a headline… lol Sis was relieved when he stopped singing and made a joke.”

“He said I’ma pick my battles wisely.”



There were also commenters who decided to bring up his controversial interaction with Keke Palmer. A few of those comments include the following:

“If d wasn’t there. I’m sure she would’ve been on them keke vibes too.”

“He basically said he don’t respect keke bf.”

WATCH FULL VIDEO HERE.

In June, Usher, Palmer, and her on-again, off-again boyfriend Darius Jackson became the talk of the town after Jackson went on a misogynistic rant via X. During his lengthy vent session, Jackson shamed the see-through mesh dress Palmer chose to wear while she danced on stage with Usher.

Ok!!! Usher serenading Keke Palmer during his show 💕 pic.twitter.com/uRunVOV0OD — MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) July 5, 2023

The discourse caused people to accuse Usher of ruining happy homes and possibly prompted model Winnie Harlow to dodge his attempt at serenading her back in July.

Days after Palmer and Jackson’s public debacle, the “America’s Next Top Model” cycle 21 contestant decided to attend Usher’s show with her boyfriend, Washington Wizards player Kyle Kuzman.

While there, Usher sought out Harlow in an attempt to sing to her. However, he was met with an instant rejection, for she was seen jumping on Kuzman’s lap. In response, Usher smiled and then replied, “You chose,” before walking toward other audience members.

The father of four also got a little handsy with actress Taraji P. Henson last year when she attended his show for her 52nd birthday. The “Empire” actress joined the Grammy winner onstage and they were seen dancing relatively close to each other while he sang Bobby Brown’s 1989 hit “Rock Wit’cha.”

Wade has since shared a clip of Usher’s recent PSA on his Instagram Story, writing “Love and Respect” over the video.