‘We Still Messaging’: Woman Alleges She Was Pregnant By ‘RHOP’ Star Candiace Dillard Bassett’s Husband, Claims She Had Abortion After He Told Her to ‘Get Rid of It’

A woman claiming to be the mistress of “The Real Housewives of Potomac” star Candiace Dillard Bassett’s husband is speaking out and pulling receipts to show proof of their affair.

The reality star-turned-singer and Chris Bassett celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary in August, but she has since limited the comments on all of her Instagram posts.

Internet blogger Tasha K, known for exposing celebrity relationships and their infidelities, reportedly spoke with the woman, who identified herself as Natash Ayanna Williams and goes by @ayannawilliams22 on Instagram.

On the “Tasha K | UNWINEWITHTASHAK” podcast, Williams claimed that Bassett told her that he loved her and that they were still in contact. She alleges they met after exchanging messages on social media.

“I sent him like a wiki face, which I shouldn’t because I know that’s a married man,” Williams stated, although it’s unclear if she messaged him first or not. “We still messaging,” she added.

Woman alleges she had an affair with Chris Bassett, husband of “RHOP” star Candiace Dillard Bassett. (Photos: @therealcandiace/Instagram; @ayannawilliams22/Instagram)

After Tasha K asked her how long she had been talking to Bassett, Williams exclaimed, “Um, I had an abortion by him.” The blogger asked her if she had the paperwork from the procedure, and she said that she did. Williams claimed to have had the abortion 12 weeks ago.

“If I had that baby, it would have been a whole situation,” she said. “Like, how could I? He told me, ‘If you have this baby, she [Candiace] can’t do the show. It will be a whole situation. You’ve got to get rid of it’ … and I listened to him.”

According to @ayannawilliams22 she is the alleged mistress to #RHOP #CandiceDillards Husband.. 😳🥂



FYI- she claims she was high on only weed in this video.. pic.twitter.com/nwbP4VnI0K — Tasha K | UNWINEWITHTASHAK (@unwinewithtasha) October 12, 2023

Williams then got emotional as she accused Chris’ wife and the entire “RHOP” cast of lying about their storylines, stating, “He doesn’t love here. This is a f-cking facade. Let’s be f—-g for real.”

“He really is a good dude,” Williams continued. “But, he’s with a f—king horrible woman. And he’s trying to please her because she wants a storyline and she wants to be on this show.”

She added, “But am I not good enough?”

Tasha K shared a video clip of the interview on X, which shows Williams’ face, along with a screenshot from Bravalita showing that Bassett liked one of Williams’ pictures.

X users were shocked to learn news about Candiace’s husband after Tasha K shared a video clip of the interview, which was done on Instagram Live. Williams’ face was shown nearly three minutes into the clip. In a separate post, Tasha K shared a screenshot from an Instagram page titled Bravalita, which shows that Bassett liked one of Williams’ pictures.

Some social media users believe Tasha K is looking for trouble, including one who brought up her lawsuit with Cardi B. The blogger was sued for making false statements about the “Bodak Yellow” artist. Tasha K lost and now she owes the rapper a whopping $4 million.

Another also noted that “RHOP” star Ashley Darby‘s husband, Michael Darby, filed a recent defamation lawsuit against Dillard Bassett. Michael is suing for $2 million after Candiace claimed he liked to have oral sex with men.

“You’re going to mess around and be paying Michael Darby after he wins that judgment against Candiace and Candiace wins a judgment against YOU,” wrote the fan. “You got $4 Million reasons to stop being so darn messy, Tasha. Tighten Up. #RHOP.”

“Tasha finna get herself another lawsuit,” added a second.

“she’s literally making stuff up as she goes shame on you for giving her a platform,” echoed a third.

“Get that girl some water she is soooooo damn thirsty,” noted another.

“Candice my cut u girl…she a bit cray cray so don’t play w/ her marriage & hubby Chris now…no, seriously,” replied another.

Meanwhile, Chris’ Instagram is filled mainly with posts of food he’s cooked as a private chef. But fans are letting him have it in the comments, calling him names and asking him questions like, “Um sir did you cheat or nah?”

“The Real Housewives of Potomac” returns next month on Nov. 5 on Bravo.

