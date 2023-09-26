‘Stop Humiliating Him’: Jada Pinkett Smith Admits She ‘Never Wanted’ to be Married to Will Smith In Resurfaced Clip as Fans Dredge Up Her Entanglement with August Alsina

Jada Pinkett Smith is unable to escape the hard-to-swallow truths she has shared in the past about her marriage to Will Smith, not even on a joyous occasion.

The actress wished her husband of 25 years a happy 55th birthday with a heartfelt message shared on Instagram.

She began, “Willard I am so glad you were born on this day. Without you I would not have experienced the greatest joy of my life… the love of our family,” and continued to express gratitude that they chose each other as life partners.

A resurfaced clip shows Jada Pinkett Smith claiming she never wanted to marry Will Smith as fans revisit her entanglement with August Alsina. (Photos: @jadapinkettsmith/Instagram)

“On this Divine assignment we’ve chosen to walk together, I am grateful for the wells of laughter along the trails of tears we’ve shared. Thank you for helping me learn to embrace it all … with a smile. Here’s to 100+ more birthdays full of growth, acceptance and joy,” wrote Pinkett Smith on Sept. 25.

She accompanied the post with a throwback photo of the couple and their two children, as well as Smith’s son, Trey, from a previous marriage, when they were children. Many of the comments joined her in wishing the movie star a happy birthday, and others simply expressed appreciation for the couple’s ability to grow together throughout the years.

Other users sounded off with remarks about the “Red Table Talk” host’s past remarks about Smith and extramarital dealings during the relationship. “28 years + an intanglement or 2 here and there! Blessed up..” snidely wrote one person.

In a 2020 episode of her Facebook Watch show, the “Girls Trip” actress overshared that she had an “entanglement” with singer August Alsina during a period of separation from her husband. The admission spawned years of criticism.

Will and Jada and the "entanglement" with August:🤣 ROFL pic.twitter.com/lxiFYFoMCc — SportzStew Ⓥ (@sportzstewcom) November 10, 2021

“She really don’t romantically love this man,” read another comment. A third user said, “I hope you will stop humiliating him.” And a fourth person renewed interest in another admission that took place at the infamous red table.

“Aren’t you glad you married him even when you were crying and didn’t want to? So cute,” they wrote.

In the resurfaced clip from 2018, the 52-year-old said she cried all the way down the aisle on her wedding day because she did not want to get married. She admitted she felt forced to follow through with the ceremony at her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris’ urging after Pinkett became pregnant with their son Jaiden.

“I was under so much pressure…I just didn’t know what to do. I just knew I never wanted to be married,” she added. They exchanged vows on Dec. 31, 1997, and welcomed their first child seven months later.

Elsewhere in the episode, Smith said he always envisioned himself married with children. He was previously married to Sheree Zampino for three years. They divorced in 1995.