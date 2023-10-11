‘Ms. Luenell Let Me Get a Turnnnnnn’: Luenell Calls Method Man’s Wife ‘Lucky’ After She Rubs Her Face and Hands All Over His ‘Hard’ Body Abs

Comedian Luenell got a little frisky during her recent backstage meetup with rapper Method Man.

The Wu-Tang artist is known as quite the ladies’ man, despite his nonchalant response to being viewed as a “sex symbol” and women lusting over his shirtless gym videos online. Even at age 52, he keeps the ladies wishing he wasn’t married and others ready to risk it all.

On Sunday, Oct. 8, Luenell got up close and personal with Method Man and took a few photos to remember the special occasion. She shared at least eight images that show her admiring the New York rapper’s chiseled chest and others with her head resting on his “hard” abs.

Method Man can be seen smiling and cheesing real hard simply enjoying the moment, so much so that the 6-foot-3 emcee gave Luenell a kiss on the forehead.

“No lashes, no, make up. No reason to not rub my face all over his extremely hard abdomen..,” she began in her caption on Instagram. “RESPECTFULLY of course He smelled Amazing! He sweats beautifully.”

The former “ComicView” star then directed her energy at Method Man’s wife, Tamika Smith, whom she called a “lucky” woman for being married to the “Power Book II: Ghost” actor since 2001.

“Lucky Mrs. Man. But I’m sure he’s a pretty lucky guy as well. it takes a true Queen to lock down, support, and represent a King like this. @methodmanofficial THANK you for all the Wonderful things u said to me. I’ll never forget.”

The images instantly went viral and were reposted by The Shade Room, where those commenting shared their reactions to Luenell blushing while touching someone else’s husband.

“Girl did you rub them abs and made a wish!!!”

“I love the shout out to the wife…respectfully ma’am you husband is fine af!”

“You did what every woman out here wants to do (me included).”

“Ms. Lunell let me get a turnnnnnn.”

“This lady was definitely a freak back in her days.”

From the look on Method Man’s face, it seems like he’s accepting the admiration and embracing being a “sex symbol,” leaving fans and other celebrities gushing over him.

In a behind-the-scenes clip from his March 2023 appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” actress Julie Bowen had a fan-girl moment after meeting the “Bring the Pain” artist for the first time. Unlike Luenell, the “Modern Family” star pretended to touch him and rest her head on his back in the video.

“You are so fine; I’m sorry,” Bowen told the emcee just as he turned around to catch her admiring his physique from behind. “I’m objectifying you, but you’re so freaking fine.”

Julie Bowen telling Method Man how fine he is just tickles me. 😂 She’s so real for that. pic.twitter.com/CiHHu7w2bO — Aero (@AerolynMonroe) June 10, 2023

Method Man then wrapped his muscular arms around Bowen to give her a hug. He keeps his body in tip-top shape with “strong discipline and mental capacity to know what I want, and to fight for it every day,” as noted in his Men’s Health profile. But he loves the attention being directed his way.

“I’m not going to lie, I love every freaking minute of it, but I don’t want to be that guy that, when the clock starts winding down, he’s still trying to be that sexy,” Method Man explained, noting other artists such as Smokey Robinson, who often has been viewed as a sex symbol over his decades’-long career.

“I’m just saying that with where Smokey is right now if Smokey was still at the same time he was back then, it would look ridiculous. And Smokey knew he was a sexy mother——ker. You get to a certain age where you just stop caring, and I think that’s the sexiest thing in the world right there.”

No matter what age, fans seem to be big fans of Method Man and his muscular toned physique.

