‘YOU LOOK GOOD AF GIRL DAMN’: Chlöe Bailey Breaks the Internet with Cheeky New Bikini Photos on Vacation

Chlöe Bailey has made fans drop their jaws after she uploaded more than a few steamy bikini photos on her Instagram page.

The 25-year-old singer shared a carousel of images on Monday, Oct. 9, featuring herself in a lime green and black cut-out bathing suit that crisscrossed around her neck.

Chlöe Bailey shows off her hourglass shape in cheeky bikini photos. (Photo: @chloebailey/Instagram)

Bailey kept it simple with her gold accessories, rocking large hoop earrings, an ankle bracelet, and a Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet on her wrist.

The “Swarm” actor wore her high bun leaving the curly ends of her locs to fall over her face. Her thick thighs, toned abs, and cheeky bottom were put on full display as she struck various poses for the photos.

“Drinking my water and minding my business,” read Bailey’s caption.

According to her location, she’s enjoying the nice sun out on the Caribbean island of Saint Lucia.

As of this writing, the “Pray It Away” vocalist’s post has attained more than 718,000 likes and counting, with over 7,000 comments from fans and other celebrities who fawned over her beauty and booty.

“Boddyyy givin healthy !!!!!”

“YOU LOOK GOOD AF GIRL DAMN.”

“That’s that thique!”

“You are glowing @chloebailey you look amazing. I love this bathing suit on you the make up and hair. Your body looking so right.”

“Between her Meg & Beyoncé It’s great to see natural bootys coming back. She looks great.”

A few celebs that penned messages to Bailey include Jordyn Woods, “Love and Hip Hop” star Hazel E, rising artist Tyla, and her ride-or-die sister Halle Bailey.

“So beautiful!!!!” the 23-year-old wrote. Halle couldn’t seem to get enough of her sister’s beauty, as she left an additional comment that read “Omg” with an array of heart eyes.

The “Praise This” star recently ended the second run of her “The In Pieces Tour,” which counts as Bailey’s debut tour as a solo artist.

While the older Bailey sister was selling out shows in different arenas, Halle was leaving folks speechless with her amazing portrayal as Ariel in the live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid.” Yet, over the past few months, she’s been facing pregnancy rumors, causing big sis Chlöe to hop on Live and advise folks to tread lightly when it came to her baby sister.

While neither Chlöe nor Halle are strangers to trolls and critics, both women seem to be thriving and living their best lives as they continue to block out the haters.

