‘His Fineness Still Hasn’t Ran Out’: A Video of Method Man Showing Off His Eight-Pack Abs Has Fans Fawning Over How Good He Looks at 52

Method Man has been bringing the pain musically for almost 30 years.

Now, the platinum-selling rapper and actor, who doubles as the hunky but sinister lawyer Davis MacLean in the “Power Book II: Ghost” series, is showing fans how he keeps his body in optimal shape.

Method Man attends the 4th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema and Television presented by The Critics Choice Association at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images,)

On June 24, Method Man took to his Instagram to show off the results of what happens when you regularly work out.

He posted a video of him in the gym flexing his musclar body, writing, “Operation get rid of the muffin top for motivational purposes only. ‘TRAINING IS COMMITMENT AND LIFESTYLE’ POWERED BY #KILLERBEEPRE #TICALATHLETICS.”

As he lifted up his shirt to reveal his eight-pack torso, he added, “Success.”

Fans could not believe how good the “All I Need” rapper looked, especially since he is over half a century year old.

“When I say I want an older man, this is what I’m talking about.”

“His fineness still hasn’t ran out.”

“Well you motivated me to get a man who looks just like you.”

“The only Meth I’ll ever do.”

“When he pulled up his shirt. I said there is a God..WOOOOOO…never seen someone that looked so fit and fine at that age.”

Mindful that he is a happily married man, a few fans said it’s hard to keep their googling eyes to themselves, noting that he’s been married to Tamika Smith for 22 years.

“Lord forgive us, for thirsting over somebody’s husband this man aging fineeee.”

“I can always feel his wife’s side eye on my neck when I stare at her man.”

“This man be playing in out faces talking about “IDK why you all these woman are attracted to me” YOU KNOW WHY METH!!!!! *reminds self he is a married man.”

Two fans were clear that the Grammy Award-winner knew what he was doing when he posted the clip.

One wrote, “I say gotdamn gotdamn #ThirstTrap,” while another said, “Lmfao now he knew what this was gonna do to the people.”

He actually did. In his caption, Method Man, whose real name is Clifford Smith, tagged his sporting and workout apparel company, Tical Athletics.

Several items on the clothing brand’s website that sells T-shirts, meal preps, hoodies, and cropped hoodies for men and women, are already sold out.

Method Man uses the company’s social media pages to introduce his new gear. He also regularly shares Instagram videos on his personal page, that show him doing different workouts to strengthen his, back, arms, and legs.

In February 2022, the NAACP Image Award winner previously said he didn’t “understand” the onslaught of fans lusting after him on social media.

Many have respected him as an artist but as he blossomed into a burgeoning actor on television, the ladies couldn’t see to get enough. Even “Modern Family” actress Julie Bowen couldn’t help but fawn over the 6-foot-3 entertainer.

“Honestly, it’s great. It’s great to have to get your flowers now,” he told “Entertainment Tonight” earlier this year. “I love the fact that people are giving me my flowers now. I honestly really worked on the craft, too. And I guess it’s paying off, it’s working.

But between his personal health, good looks, and his brand, fans would agree that Method Man is basking in the “sexy symbol” title bestowed on him by possibly five generations of women.