‘That Body….Shizzzzz’: Fans Are Speechless After Method Man Flexes His Muscles In New Gym Video

Method Man has the internet in a frenzy over how fine he is – again.

Fans commenced to losing their minds over the iconic Wu-Tang MC on Tuesday, Aug. 8, after a video of him lifting weights in the gym was posted on Instagram by the fitness arm of his brand, Tical Athletics.

It didn’t take long for social media users to start commenting on his seemingly natural flex.

“The Goat [emoji] it’s the pants for me and tank for me. You have effortless style Meth,” wrote one user. “That body….shizzzzz,” exclaimed another.

Another thirsty fan said, “This like the opening scene of an Oscar winning porno.”

Method Man has fans drooling over him again after a video of him working out was posted online. (Pictures: @ticalatletics/Instagram)

It’s not the first, second, or tenth time the beloved entertainer has gone viral for fans fawning over his mere existence. Calling out his ‘fine-ness’ has come to be expected, even by other celebrities like actress Julie Bowen.

Footage surfaced online revealing that the “Modern Family” star had to apologize for lusting after Method Man behind the scenes of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

“You are so fine, I’m sorry. I’m objectifying you, but you’re so freaking fine,” Bowen told him after he caught her following him around like a lovesick fan.

The sentiment was also reflected by many online users after the release of the Men’s Health issue paying tribute to hip-hop’s 50th anniversary featured Method Man on the cover.

“Dear @methodmanofficial Thank You! For just…existing,” one user commented. “The only meth I want,” added another on a separate Tical Athletics post featuring a shirtless photo of the “Power Book II: Ghost” actor.

Despite it seeming as if being fine is Method Man’s birthright, he told Men’s Health he didn’t always take the best care of himself and battled anxiety and depression at the height of his career.

“It went from this childhood joy to this euphoric feeling of celebrity to feeling inadequate and not good enough,” he admitted. “That’s where the depression and stuff came in. I didn’t even know I had been depressed since I was a youngster before I started doing music and moved to Staten Island. A lot of PTSD I had never dealt with before started resurfacing, but I didn’t know what it was then.”

The 52-year-old said he realized he had to do the work to save himself because no one else could.

“I just wanted to see light. I wanted everything light. Forget the darkness. What can I create for myself? It had nothing to do with finances. It had nothing to do with other people. It was just me,” the rapper exclaimed. “What can I control? That’s what I did; I took control after that. I stopped valuing other people’s opinions, and instead of being my biggest critic, I became my biggest fan.”

The ”TICAL” MC also shared how depression, “insomnia,” and bad “sleeping habits” led him to start working out as a solution. He said for a year and a half, he tried playing video games, reading books, and other things to get some sleep, but nothing was “satisfying.”

“You just find yourself up with all this energy. I didn’t know what to do with myself. So after the eighth game of Call of Duty, I said, ‘Let me see if the gym is open. I need to find something. I need to break this cycle, break this pattern.’”

The gym worked, according to Meth. Although TICAL has a cannabis arm where the company name stands for “Taking Into Consideration All Lives,” its fitness component changes the acronym to stand for “Training Is Commitment And Lifestyle.”

While he is committed to his health, the “Power Book II: Ghost” actor has been married to his wife Tamika for over 22 years and rejects the notion that he is a sex symbol.

“I’m not a sex symbol. That’s the whole f—ing point, man. Put the words together. Sex and symbol. What’s the symbol? I’m not doing anything. So what’s the symbol?” Method Man asked.

As comments on his latest video show, his fans wholeheartedly disagree.