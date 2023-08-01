Method Man Plays Coy About Being Viewed as a Sex Symbol as Women Continue to Fawn Over His Gym Videos: ‘I’m Not Doing Anything’

Hip-hop O.G. Method Man is still apprehensive about embracing his title as a bona fide sex symbol. And surprisingly, the 52-year-old has managed to keep his ego in check despite years of online banter about his looks from swooning female fans.

Since he began sharing videos of his physique in the gym and popping up as a regular on “Power” as a dapper, slick-talking attorney, it seems women cannot get enough of him. Method Man appreciates the adoration, but that is as far as it goes.

Method Man. (Photo: Methodmanofficial/Instagram.)

“I’m not a sex symbol,” he told Men’s Health for the magazine’s September issue celebrating 50 years of hip-hop. “That’s the whole f–king point, man. Put the words together. Sex and symbol. What’s the symbol? I’m not doing anything. So what’s the symbol?” he asked as he pushed back against the title that women will not let him escape.

“I’m not going to lie, I love every freaking minute of it, but I don’t want to be that guy that, when the clock starts winding down, he’s still trying to be that sexy,” explained the Wu-Tang Clan rapper, who has been married for more than 20 years to his wife Tamika.

But just a glance at his Instagram comments proves that even longtime fans who have followed his career are still biting their lips with temptation, just as they did 20-plus years ago.

“Method Man been fine all my life,” commented one person after having seen the Men’s Health cover featuring Busta Rhymes, Method Man, 50 Cent, Ludacris, Common and Wiz Khalifa.

“WHY IS UR SHIRT ON???” wrote another person.

“Method Man know he fionnne,” wrote a third awe-struck fan.

And a fourth had to call on a higher power, as shown in their writing, “Method man lord have mercy.”

Good Morning to Method Man and Method Man only ☺️ pic.twitter.com/y9yRwBTFVy — BlogChell (@b0mbchell_) August 1, 2023

Elsewhere in the interview, the emcee goes on to enlighten readers on his thoughts on aging like a fine wine, using Motown Records legend Smokey Robinson as a barometer of sorts.

“I mean, Smokey Robinson is always going to be sexy to somebody … where Smokey is right now, if Smokey was still at the same time he was back then, it would look ridiculous,” began the “C.R.E.A.M.” artist.

He continued, “And Smokey knew he was a sexy motherf–ker. You get to a certain age where you just stop caring, and I think that’s the sexiest thing in the world right there.”

Last year, Method Man said he did not understand the fanfare over his gym posts, but in the same breath he was happy to be a fly on the wall to take in all of the lustful comments.