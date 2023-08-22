‘I Need to Hear from Tito Directly’: Fans Express Concern Following Unconfirmed Reports from Comedian Luenell About Tito Jackson’s Death, His Manager Responds

Comedian Luenell pulled a post and delete after facing backlash for revealing that singer Tito Jackson died on social media on Aug. 22.

The 64-year-old stand-up comic shared a post on Instagram of Tito and what appears to be his three sons. “@RIP @poppa3t Tito Jackson prayers going out to the entire Jackson clan today,” she wrote in the caption of a since-deleted post.

Comedian Luenell faces backlash for sharing a false post about Tito Jackson’s death. (Photos: @luenell/Instagram; poppa3t/Instagram)

Still, it wasn’t quick enough before Hollywood Unlocked managed to grab a screenshot and repost it to its Instagram page.

Fans have a variety of mixed emotions, but the majority expressed their concern about Michael and Janet Jackson’s and whether Luenell’s claims were true.

“How she gonna break bad news before his own family?…”

“So is he dead or nah……my nerves done got bad.”

“Tito you gone or nah??”

“I need to hear from Tito directly atp lol.”

As fans searched for confirmation, journalist Loren Lorosa shared a tweet allegedly from the 69-year-old’s manager confirming that he is very much alive.

“I spoke with a manager for Tito who confirmed To be exact —Tito’s alive and kicking and currently home working on a new Jackson’s album This following a post & delete by comedian Luenell stating he’d passed away earlier today.”

EXCLUSIVE: TITO JACKSON IS ALIVE!



I spoke with a manager for Tito who confirmed To be exact —Tito’s alive and kicking and currently home working on a new Jackson’s album



This following a post & delete by comedian Luenell stating he’d passed away earlier today pic.twitter.com/Wh5rO1s7hf — BROWN GIRL GRINDING⭐️ (@LorenLorosa) August 22, 2023

Once fans found out the truth, many were outraged, and accused Luenell of ruining her attempt at trying to be first.

“We gotta stop being in a rush to be the first to post something and get the actual facts first.”

“Wtf is wrong with her… and then she proceeded to go live and cook.”

“Didn’t she do this with DMX? She needs to cut it out, why is there a fascination to be the first to do a RIP post? It’s disrespectful as hell. Give the family an opportunity to say something or update on loved ones if they choose not to, respect that as well.”

Social media users previously called out Luenell, Tiny Harris and Claudia Jordan in 2021 over the death of rap icon DMX. One day before his family revealed that he passed, the late artist was clinging to his life in the hospital after suffering a heart attack triggered by a drug overdose.

However, all three women felt comfortable sharing a reflective post about the “X ‘Gon Give It to Ya” artist before his death was officially announced. “My friend is gone,” wrote Luenell in her deleted post.

Fans ridiculed her then for sharing information that should have come from his family or officials. Perhaps she’s learned her lesson this time around.