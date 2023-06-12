‘Alright Julie…Gon Back to Modern Family’: Method Man Fans Are Taken Aback After Resurfaced Video Catches Actress Julie Bowen Nearly Drooling Over How Fine He Is

Fans have recognized Method Man as a bona fide sex symbol for years, but recently actress Julie Bowen was caught fawning over the entertainer, proving that even his peers can’t keep their eyes off of him.

A video of both Bowen and the “Power Book II: Ghost” actor behind the scenes at “The Jennifer Hudson Show” from March 30 recently resurfaced across social media. In it, the “Modern Family” star struggles to contain her excitement from seeing him up close and in person.

Method Man (Photo: @Methodmanofficial/Instagram)

“Did you see him?” said Bowen to the person recording, as she took notice of Method Man. The actress then made her way behind him as crew members made sure he was mic’d, and his clothes were in order.

Still standing behind him, Bowen pretended to touch him and rest her head on his back. He caught her in the midst of her lustful antics just as she turned, with her arms wide open, to look at the camera.

“Oh yeah, we gotcha,” said “The Meth Lab” artist. A seemingly overwhelmed Bowen responded, “You are so fine, I’m sorry. I’m objectifying you, but you’re so freaking fine.”

The Wu-Tang Clan emcee coyly laughed off the encounter, and after embracing Brown with a hug, he placed his hand over his chest and simply said, “Thank you.”

Fans who were seeing the video for the first time, wrote:

“We are all Julie! Water is wet, the sun shines and Method Man is fine.”

“Sis was ready to risk it all & I DON’T blame her.”

“And she’s not wrong! I would have been rubbing touching him too. He just looks like he just smells like heaven. Whew honey.”

“They had a whole episode on modern family about Claire’s love for black men and Phil’s love of black women lmao so this is top tier behavior in the wild.”

And one person commented, “Alright Julie…gon back to Modern Family. That’s a married man.”

Julie Bowen telling Method Man how fine he is just tickles me. 😂 She’s so real for that. pic.twitter.com/CiHHu7w2bO — Aerolyn Shaw Woods (@AerolynMonroe) June 10, 2023

The “C.R.E.A.M.” rapper has been married to his wife, Tamika Smith, for over 20 years, but they have been together for 32. The couple has three children: a son, Shakaun, and twins, a girl and boy respectively, Cheyenne and Raekwon.

After her shenanigans, the “Happy Gilmore” star joined Hudson for her interview, where she continued to gush about the hip-hop icon.

“We all know Wu-Tang Clan, and he was always fine. Oh my God, he’s gotta be 50. He is fine! He can be my daddy any day,” Bowen said.

In a past interview, Method Man admitted that he found fans swooning over his gym pics and videos initially to be mind-boggling.

“I don’t understand that s—t,” he told Essence in 2022. “I go to the gym for my own peace of mind. I don’t do it to become someone’s sex symbol or a pinup on someone’s wall. I do it for me.”

Still, while attending the Grammys in February of this year, Method Man said he was appreciative of the love his female fans show him, and he expressed that he’s grateful to receive his flowers now.