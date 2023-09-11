‘Russell Wilson Ain’t Going to Like This’: 50 Cent Catches Heat After He Shares Risqué Throwback Photos of Ciara’s Hands Down His Pants

50 Cent may have to watch his back from some hardcore Ciara and Russell Wilson supporters after he chose to celebrate the 16th anniversary of his third studio album with scandalous photos of himself and the R&B singer.

50 Cent faces backlash after sharing racy throwback photos of him and Ciara. (L) 50 Cent (Pictured: @50cent/Instagram) (R) Ciara (Pictured: @ciara/Instagram)

On Monday, Sept. 11, Fif paid tribute to his “Curtis” project by sharing a carousel of images on his Instagram. Four of those photos featured a risqué photo shoot with the “Level Up” singer, who happens to be his ex-girlfriend.

50 and Ciara were together for four years before ending things in 2010. One year before their relationship was publicized, they collaborated on the 2006 song, “Can’t Leave ‘Em Alone,” which peaked at No. 40 on Billboard Hot 100.

In the photos, both 50 and Cici can be seen with minimum clothing covering their bodies. One image showed her with her hand down his pants, while another featured the “In da Club” rapper gripping Ciara’s buttocks. Another photo showed them staring deep into each other’s eyes with their hands wrapped around each other’s bodies.

“I dropped this album 16 years ago today, I had so much s–t going on in the street. I was writing Curtis 187, I told @tonyyayo these fools crazy they think I’m scared. so we have a advantage, they stupid. LOL #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi,” his caption read.

Though this is a huge milestone for 50, many of his responders couldn’t help but bring up the Denver Broncos quarterback.

“Yo, that’s someone’s wife now Fif. Take these posts down! Lol!”

“Fif calmly saying I hit it first is next level.”

“Russell Wilson ain’t going to like this.”

“Broncos nation let’s rideeee!!!!”

I always forget 50 Cent and Ciara dated until Can’t Leave Em Alone comes on shuffle — Topanga Lawrence 🖤 (@MikaylaChristn) April 26, 2023

Ciara and Wilson have been an item since 2015 and recently celebrated their seven-year anniversary together. The pair’s love for each other is apparent through their PDA-filled videos and photos together, which they often share online.

Last month, the couple revealed that they are expanding their family of five into a family of six. They already have two kids together; a 6-year-old daughter Sienna Princess Wilson and a 3-year-old son Win Harrison Wilson.

The Grammy-winner also has a 9-year-old son, Future Zahir Wilburn, from her previous relationship with rapper Future.

50 Cent is also in a high-profile relationship with the Instagram model and socialite Jamira Hanes aka Cuban Link. The couple made their debut back in 2019 after Hanes accompanied the “Power Book II: Ghost” executive producer on the red carpet premiere for the sixth season of “Power.”

Despite Fif receiving backlash from Instagram users, neither Wilson nor Ciara have publicly addressed the salacious throwback photos.

