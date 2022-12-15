Drake’s Dating History: From Serena Williams to Kiki

Who is Drake, a.k.a. “Champagne Papi,” dating these days? Drakes dating history includes everyone from high-profile celebrities like Rihanna and Serena Williams to your everyday girlfriend like Sophie Brussaux.

The Canadian rapper whose real name is Aubrey Graham made headlines in December 2022 after he purchased a diamond necklace made from 42 engagement rings. He claims the stones represent all the times he thought about proposing, but didn’t.

We take a look inside the “Certified Lover Boy’s” love life from his current partner and past ex-girlfriends.

Who is Drake Dating Now?

Drake Photo: @drake/Instagram

The “Hot Line Bling” rapper has definitely had his fair share of relationships. As of at least October 2021, Drake is reportedly single.

Drake’s Dating Timeline

Drake’s dating life has a long line of ex-girlfriends and exes over the years.

Drake has been romantically linked to Rihanna, Serena Williams, Drake’s baby momma Sophie Brussaux, Imaan Hammam, Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Lopez, Tatyana Ali, Tyra Banks, Sophia Marie, Rashida Jones, Rita Ora, Blac Chyna, Kyra Chaos, Teyana Taylor, Vanessa Veasley and more.

So what is Drake’s Dating Criteria?

Drake and Nicki Minaj Photo: @drake/Instagram

On Aug. 15, 2022, the Canadian rapper appeared on Queen Radio, a radio show hosted by Nicki Minaj.

During the interview, Nicki Minaj questioned the rapper about his dating standards. In a future wife, Drake said he’s interested in dating beyond physical appearance.

A new woman wanting to enter Drake’s life can’t be dating for clout because he “doesn’t want to be drained anymore,” he has said “I don’t want to be out on a first date and not be stimulated,” he added.

Johanna Leia (2021)

Johanna Leia Photo: @johannaleia/Instagram

Last year, the rapper was spotted dating reality TV star and model Johanna Leia. The two met at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles in July 2021.

Turns out Drake had been dating Johanna Leia and regularly connecting and bonding with Johanna’s son, future basketball star Amari Bailey. The reality TV star and Drake were spotted front and center at many high school basketball games in which Bailey played.

Dating between Drake dating Leia quickly ended when the two reportedly split up.

“He’s no longer with Johanna. It’s his new fling that sent him the Arabic dabke to his house for his bday surprise,” a source told Radar Online.

A String of Models on Drake’s List

Imaan Hammam (2020)

The former “Degrassi” star and supermodel Imaan Hammam were seen together in early 2020 at New York Fashion Week. Relationship rumors of Drake dating the model spread when footage of the two circulated, with Drake and Hammam engaged in an intimate talk and getting all touchy-feely.

However, it was short-lived and no new updates have developed between the two since New York.

Imaan Hammam Photo: @imaanhammam/Instagram

Drake dating Kylie Jenner (2019)

After Kylie Jenner’s public split with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott, Drake seized the opportunity and shot his game with the model and business mogul at the end of 2019.

Sources claimed Drake and Kylie expressed “mutual feelings” for each other. In May 2020, Drake’s dating of the Kardashian family member turned into a fiasco when things took a sharp turn. Drake was caught on a live stream playing a song referring to Kylie Jenner as a “side-piece.”

The rapper later cleared up the issue claiming the “last thing I’d want to do is wake up and have any friends of mine feeling disrespected so I just had to say that to start off the day.”

Drake’s “In My Feelings” Era

In 2018, when Drake dropped the single and music video, “In My Feelings,” fans went crazy to reveal who was the rapper’s first girlfriend. In the song, Drake drops several women’s names, many he was rumored to be romantically linked with from Zoë Kravitz to Rita Ora to Tyra Banks.

The new woman’s identity in the hit single was referred to as Risha, JT, Kiki, KB and Jenny (apparently referring to Jennifer Lopez).

Drake dating Kiki from “In My Feelings” (2018)

Keisha Chante Photo: @keshiachantei/Instagram

Before Drake’s rap career, he debuted on “Degrassi” a popular Canadian teen drama show.

Early fans have always wondered about Drake’s dating life and the mystery woman who was his first girlfriend. In 2018, this woman’s identity was revealed to be Keisha Chante.

Sources claimed that “Kiki” from Drake’s 2018 release “In My Feelings” music video is actress and singer Keisha Chante, who was the hitmaker’s first girlfriend.

“My first and only girlfriend. Totally legendary, someone I adore with all my being… Raise a ruckus in honor of Keisha Chante,” Drake confirmed addressing a crowd on July 29 2022, on the Opening Day of Ovo Fest.

Chante then appeared on stage and hugged the rapper. Later she took to Instagram to show the “Scorpion” rapper some love and appreciation confirming that she indeed was the “Kiki” he was referring to on the track “In My Feelings.”

Who is KB? Drake’s Other Kiki (2018)

K’yanna Barber Photo: @4theloveofkj/Instagram.

“KB, do you love me? Are you riding say you’ll never ever leave,” sings Aubrey Graham on the opening lines of his “In My Feelings” track.

The woman’s identity is rumored to be American model K’yanna Barber, who dated Drake in 2018. Setting the record straight, the now ex-girlfriend spilled all the tea in a Power 106 FM radio interview.

KB, a.k.a., K’yanna Barber, first met Drake a few years ago while working as a backup dancer for Oakland rapper Kamaiyah. Internet history reveals that the two spent a romantic summer together and became closer from then on.

Barber revealed she was shocked about the name drop in the music video and it came as a surprise the day she discovered it with her son at the time.

“We were just listening to the album like everybody else. And then eventually we got to ‘In my Feelings’ and my son was like, ‘Mama, did he just say your name?’ ” said Barber. Drake’s dating life is definitely full of surprises, even to the people he’s dated.

British Singers and Drake’s Dating Life

Raye Photo: @raye/Instagram

Raye (2018)

In April 2018, the “Controlla” rapper was reported to be dating British singer Raye. Apparently, the two got cozy while Drake was visiting London that year.

Caught in a new fling, Drake and Raye went on multiple dates, with sources claiming the Canadian rapper took his new girlfriend to his favorite spots in London.

Drake dating Bella Harris (2018)

Model Bella Harris was previously linked to the “Scorpion” rapper in September 2018, when the two wined and dined at a restaurant in Washington, D.C.

The rapper reportedly had the place shut down for a night with his new fling. Bella Harris is the daughter of well-known music producer Jimmy Jam, who frequently collaborates with Janet Jackson.

At the time of the alleged romance, eyebrows were raised due to age differences where Bella was just 18 and Drake was 31.

Harris later debunked the rumors claiming she “did not dine in DC. I was happily working & dining in NYC everyday.”

An alleged source close to the rapper also claimed that the pair had “never been dating.”

Drake’s Shocking Reveal of his Son

Sophie Brussaux (2017)

Sophie Brussaux Photo: @sophieknowsbetter/Instagram

French actress and adult film star Sophie Brussaux goes way back with Drake.

In 2017, Drake met Brussaux in Amsterdam. Drake’s dating timeline places the two most likely connected and started a new fling during his “Boy Meets World Tour” in January 2017. In a media blitz, Brussaux was found pregnant and later gave birth to their son, Adonis Graham, on Oct. 11, 2017.

Drake with Adonis and Sophie Brussaux (Screenshot: Drake via Instagram)

In 2018, Rapper Pusha T in a diss track titled “The Story of Adidon,” where he accused Drake of hiding his child from the media.

After secretly dating Brussaux and then becoming parents, Drake revealed the birth of his son on social media in 2020, which was met with scrutiny and pushback over his child’s physical appearance.

Drake Dating Another British Girl

Jorja Smith (2017)

Jorja Smith Photo: @jorjasmith_/Instagram

Drake’s dating life includes a thing for British singers. Drake reportedly dated Jorja Smith, a British artist, in 2017.

The rap star posted photos with the “Teenage Fantasy” singer when she was the opening act on the Birmingham leg of his 2017 music tour.

The new fling definitely hit as Drake was even rumored to have gotten the number 11 tattooed on him in honor of the British singer’s birthday.

Drake cleared the air about the true meaning of the tattoo in his song “Mach 14th” from his album “Scorpion.”

On the track, the rapper says, “I got this 11 tatted for somebody; now it’s yours,” alluding to Drake’s child Adonis’ birthday since he ended things with Jorja.

Drake’s Most Famous Ex-girlfriends

Jennifer Lopez (2016)

Jennifer Lopez Photo: @jlo/Instagram.

On Drake’s list of ex-girlfriends is Jennifer Lopez. Jennifer dated Drake in 2016, when a budding romance began in Las Vegas when the “On the Floor” star came to support the Canadian rapper at a New Year’s show.

Though never fully confirmed, the rapper did drop J.Lo’s name in his 2017 track “Diplomatic Immunity,” saying he “lost a J.Lo.”

Hailey Bieber (2016)

Drake and Hailey Beiber Photo: Maciel/AKM-GSI





In May 2016, Drake and model Hailey Bieber were caught “totally engrossed in conversation,” reported “Entertainment Tonight” during Memorial Day Weekend.

Rumors spread that the two dated for some time, but things fell through when it appeared the two were just friends. Since then, the two haven’t been spotted in similar social circles.

Drake Dating Rihanna: A Decade-Long Love Affair

Rihanna (2009-2016, on and off)

Drake and Rihanna together featured in “Work” music video Photo: Screenshot via YouTube

One of the most famous and prolific ex-girlfriends of the Ovo Fest founder is Rihanna.

The “Pon de Replay” singer and Drake first met when they collaborated during the early 2010 period, which then sparked an on-again and off-again relationship. In 2009, Rihanna left Chris Brown and also went on to collaborate with Kanye West, but was eventually swooned by the rapper with Canadian roots. Drake confirmed in 2013 on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” that he and Rihanna had shared a “romantic moment.”

Drake and Rihanna at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards Photo: MTV Video Music Awards

By 2016, Drake and Rihanna were a cemented power duo collaborating on their hit “Work.” Things took a different turn in 2016 at the VMAs when the Canadian rapper professed his love for her on national television. Rihanna later dished about the night, telling Vogue, “Waiting through that speech was probably the most uncomfortable part.”

Fast forward two years later and the two are no longer friends with the “Lift me Up” singer saying “it is what it is.”

Romance Across the Courts from Tennis to Basketball

Serena Williams (2011-2018, on and off)

Drake cheers on Serena Williams at a tennis match in 2011. Photo: Getty.

Over the years between 2011 and 2018, Serena Williams and Drake have been linked multiple times. Dating between Drake and Serena made headlines when he attended a number of different tennis matches she played, with the two reportedly caught kissing in public.

The “God’s Plan” rapper has referred to Serena Williams several times in his music, name dropping the tennis star in his 2013 track “Worst Behavior.” On the track, Drake raps about beating his former ex-girlfriend at his own game saying, “I swear I could beat Serena when she playin’ with her left.”

If life didn’t have other plans for the tennis star, the world could have gotten a Serena Williams Drake.

Rosalyn Gold-Onwude (2015-2017, on and off)

Drake and Rosalyn Gold-Onwude at the 2017 NBA Awards Photo: KRISTINA BUMPHREY/STARPIX/REX/SHUTTERSTOCK



Drake’s dating life also reportedly includes a romantic relationship with NBA reporter Rosalyn Gold-Onwude.

Though unconfirmed as one of Drake’s ex-girlfriends, the two got cozy with each other between 2015 and the summer of 2017. Romance rumors were fueled when Drake and Gold-Onwude appeared at the 2017 NBA Awards holding hands.

Since then, Gold-Onwude has confirmed in interviews that she and Drake never dated but instead “cultivated a friendship.”

Drake Dating Kat Dennings (2005)

Kat Dennings Photo: @katdenningsss/Instagra

Actress Kat Dennings may have been Drake’s first girlfriend from when the two went on a date in 2005.

After going on a sushi dinner date at a Toronto restaurant, Dennings said she received backlash on Twitter from angry fans who tweeted things like, ‘You can’t take Drake from me, he’s mine.”

Though it was a different time, Drake later confirmed on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” that Dennings was a memorable part of his dating life, admitting he’d “always had a thing for her.”