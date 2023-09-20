Rihanna Confirms Gender of Her and A$AP Rocky’s Second Child After Infant’s Pink Outfit Leaves Fans Wondering If She Had a Boy or Girl

It’s been seven weeks since Rihanna gave birth to her and A$AP Rocky‘s second child, Riot Rose, on Aug. 3.

Fans struggled to find images of the newborn until photos surfaced online this week and caused all kinds of chatter and confusion about the infant’s gender.

The Barbadian billionaire and her rapper boyfriend debuted their newborn in new photos taken and shared on Instagram by photographer Miles Diggs on Sept. 19.

The celebrity couple can be seen posing next to each other with their 1-year-old son, RZA Athelston, holding his mother’s legs. The “Fashion Killa” lyricist could also be seen holding up their second child, who sported an adorable pink outfit.

“It’s a FAMILY thing Welcome to the World Riot Rose,” the post’s caption read. In other images circulating online, RiRi can be seen hugging RZA and gazing at Riot, who was spotted in another pink ensemble

The precious photos have garnered the attention of several online users who congratulated the famous parents on the birth of their second baby. However, there were also a few commenters who had a question about Riot’s gender.

“So it’s a boy right?”

“I’m pretty sure is girl.”

“Is it a boy or girl.”

“They were probably expecting a girl and had tons of pink clothes on hand on some timmy turner pink hat story ish.”

To seemingly put an end to any confusion, the “Diamonds” singer confirmed the infant was a boy after leaving a comment under Diggs’ post that read “The Mayers Boyz.”

For everyone confused if it’s a girl…Rihanna herself said it 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/PCqyUhn8Nm — 🌙 (@navybih) September 19, 2023

The bad gyal announced her second pregnancy back in February during her Super Bowl LVII halftime show performance. TMZ reported that not even Rihanna’s backup dancers knew she was expecting another child, as she’d been rocking loose-fitting clothes in their rehearsals.

RELATED: Rihanna Fans Express Outrage Over Birth Certificate ‘Violation’ After the Name of Her Newborn Son Riot Is Leaked a Month After His Birth

Riri and Rocky welcomed RZA to the world in May 2022, some three months after they announced that they were expecting by sharing photos from their New York-inspired maternity photo shoot that February.

Unlike with Riot, the “Cockiness (Love It)” collaborators were able to keep their first child’s name hidden for months after his birth to announce when they were ready. RZA’s name was inspired by legendary Wu-Tang rapper RZA.

Unfortunately, Rihanna and Rocky’s youngest son’s name was leaked after his birth certificate was obtained by The Blast.

The outlet also suggested his actual birth date was on Aug. 1, two days earlier than what TMZ reported.

READ MORE AT ATLANTA BLACK STAR.