‘Somebody Getting Fired’: Rihanna Fans Express Outrage Over Birth Certificate ‘Violation’ After the Name of Her Newborn Son Riot Is Leaked a Month After His Birth

To the displeasure of fans, the name of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s newborn son has been revealed. According to The Blast, the couple’s second bundle of joy is named Riot Rose Mayers. He was born on Aug. 1, as noted by photos of the birth certificate obtained by the outlet.

Speculation about the name of the family’s new addition has been ongoing, though guesses amplified two weeks ago after it was revealed Rihanna had given birth. At the time, TMZ confirmed that the name began with an R but had no other details.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s newborn son’s name is revealed in birth certificate leak. Photo: Asaprock/Instagram.

Fans guesses included Riot being named after one of the “Rude Boy” singer’s brothers, Rajad and Rorrey, as well as Rohan, Remy, and a slew of other options.

The couple is already parents to 1-year-old son RZA Athelston Mayers. The little one was born in May 2022. Rihanna revealed she was expecting her second child during her record-breaking Super Bowl halftime show in January.

With the mystery solved, countless social media users have spoken out. “Posting the birth certificate was crazy,” wrote one person. “Somebody getting fired this is a violation and disgusting behavior,” wrote another individual. Outrage over the leaked birth certificate aside, there were even more remarks about the name itself.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky at their son RZA’s, #WuTangClan themed birthday party. 👶🏽🎂🎉 pic.twitter.com/BAoNrEYayy — The Crowd Updater (@TheCrowdUpdater) May 22, 2023

“riot and rza ICONIC,” said one fan. Another commented, “Should have just named him Robin Jr.” Though known to the world as Rihanna, her given name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty. A third fan questioned, “What happened to regular baby names?”

RZA’s name was leaked to the public days ahead of his first birthday when a copy of his birth certificate was obtained by media outlets. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky provided confirmation in posts celebrating his birthday. The name is a nod to Wu-Tang Clan emcee RZA.

The proud parents of two have been together for a little over three years, though their close bond dates back to 2013. Since starting their family, rumors have swirled that the two artists may be secretly married. Neither Rihanna or A$AP Rocky have given any public credence to the speculation.