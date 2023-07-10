‘Auntie Get Away from Him’: Fans Warn Angela Bassett of Future’s ‘Toxic’ Ways After She Poses with the Rapper In New Photo

Failed romances, a trail of baby mamas, and being named the “Toxic King” are some of the many reasons fans are side-eyeing Future after his recent encounter with Angela Bassett.

The rapper and Bassett were among the celebrities who were photographed at the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda Fall/Winter 2023/24 fashion show in Milan, Italy. A rumble of uproar cropped up on social media when the two stars posed for photos at the event.

Angela Bassett and Future photographed in Milan, Italy. (Photos: @futurehendrixbandz/Instagram)

Bassett was dressed in a white gown with her hair pulled back into a sleek ponytail. Future donned black slacks, a white button-up, a white coat with gold details, and a pair of white sunglasses at the evening gathering.

They both smiled as cameras snapped the brief moment. But the simple interaction set off alarms as people began to share comical remarks online. Some of the comments read:

“He smiling bigger than when he was with Lori.”

“Auntie please step away from the toxic king. Rumor has it you can get pregnant just from standing too close.”

“Yah clearly don’t know that Mrs Angela had BEEN spoken for she ain’t thinkin bout no future.”

“He knows betta than to try THEE Ms. Angela Bassett…I can see it in the pose.”

Future with Angela Bassett in Italy 🦅 pic.twitter.com/SRCX2RkheI — Wave Check🌊 (@thewavecheckk) July 9, 2023

The Oscar-nominated actress is revered by many for her acting prowess and often regal appearance on the red carpet events. She has been married to actor Courtney B. Vance since 1997. They share 16-year-old twins, daughter Bronwyn and son Slater.

Future, however, can sometimes net a wide range of fanfare. Some love him for his trendsetting lyrical style, and, well, others turn up their noses at the thought of his personal life. The two-time Grammy Award winner is almost equally known for his chart-topping hits as he is for his dating history.

In 2022, he made an effort to hit back after fans named him the “Toxic King.” He claimed that it was really his exes who were toxic.

Before Nick Cannon was at the center of attention for his band of women who birthed his 12 children, most eyes were focused on Future, who has a reported eight children from eight different women. The two most well-known mothers of his kids are Ciara and Joie Chavis.

Future and the “Goodies” singer were together for less than two years when they ended their engagement in 2014. They share son Future Zahir Wilburn. Chavis gave birth to the rapper’s son, Hendrix Wilburn, in 2018. The model also has a daughter, Shai, with her ex-boyfriend Bow Wow.

Neither Bassett or the “Mask Off” artist posted photos of them on their social timelines. Future did, however, re-share a video of their time in front of the camera together in a July 10 Instagram Story.