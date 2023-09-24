‘Jealous of Her Stardom’: Friends of Kanye West’s Wife, Bianca Censori, Describe Her as a ‘Thirsty Lost Cause’ Who Cares More About Fame Than Friendship

Bianca Censori, new wife of Kanye West, has reportedly accused her friends of being “jealous” of her newfound fame and told them to “f–k off” after they expressed concern for her recent behavior since marrying the Chicago rapper.

A source tells Daily Mail that the Australian designer’s friends finally got in touch with her to share their worries. They were, however, reportedly met with an unbothered response and an aloof attitude.



Kanye West’s wife reportedly accused her concerned friends of being jealous of her newfound fame. (Pictured: NSFW Photos)

“She wasn’t interested in talking, nor was she interested in anyone’s concerns for her,” a close friend told the outlet. That friend continued, “She shut everyone out and told one of her former friends to ‘f–k off’ when they tried to ask if she was okay. She is saying that her friends are just jealous of her stardom.”

Censori first received a taste of fame after she married the “Runaway” lyricist in January, two months after his divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalized. According to the 28-year-old’s friends, she’s a “thirsty lost cause.”

They also noted, “Bianca knows how to grab headlines now, and she loves being Kanye’s muse because it gives her what she has always wanted — fame.”

Nearly two weeks ago, Censori’s friends accused Ye of making his second wife a “radicalized version of Kim – almost like Kim 2.0.”

Issues surrounding Censori’s well-being arose after her friends voiced their concerns about her public demeanor after her and Kanye’s controversial conduct in Venice, Italy, went viral online.

While in the European country, the newlyweds embarked on a suspicious act that captured Censori face down as her head was between West’s legs. Their questionable antics infuriated the water taxi company Venezia Turismo Motoscafi, with the company issuing a lifetime ban on them. The ban prohibits them from stepping foot on the property in the future.

Bianca's friends are expressing their fears about her and Kanye West's relationship. The latest development comes from her close friends saying their relationship with her hasn't been the same in a while. Bianca has been extremely isolated from her loved ones amid her… pic.twitter.com/tqLcGWnPB7 — FilthyRichCelebs (@CelebsGold) September 15, 2023

After news of this broke, Censori’s friends expressed being “extremely concerned” that West was negatively influencing her decisions.

“Her friends are trying to save her, but no one can because of the blockades Kanye has put up [around her],” a friend told Daily Mail. The person added, “This isn’t who she is. She is an incredibly outspoken and lively person who is never one to keep her mouth shut.”

Though Censori’s friends appeared to have blamed the Grammy winner, they also suggested that she “knew what she was getting into” by becoming romantically linked with him.

Before they became an item, Censori worked for Ye’s brand, “Yeezy,” as his architectural designer. In a radio interview, A friend of hers revealed that West reportedly slid into her DMs, instructing the now-blond to “Come and work for me.”

After receiving the direct message, Censori supposedly packed her bags and headed to Los Angeles.