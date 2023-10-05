Fans Slam ‘Disgusting’ Sherri Shepherd After Host Admits to Using Hidden Cameras to Spy on Son and His Girlfriend

Sherri Shepherd is getting dragged after the talk show host revealed that she spies on her son and his girlfriend.

The “Sherri” show host made an appearance on SiriusXM’s “Andy Cohen Live,” where she talked about how she tried to make sure that her 18-year-old son, Jeffrey Charles Tarpley Jr., and his girlfriend at time weren’t doing anything naughty.

Shepherd told Cohen, “The girl came over to our house, and I remember calling Garcelle Beauvais, and I was like ‘Oh my God, the girl’s coming over to the house, and all he wants, they want to kiss.” Shepherd said Beauvais told her, “Girl, I know, ‘cause I’m going through it with my son.”

Sherri Shepherd said she spied on her son when he brought his girlfriend over and fans are saying she was doing too much. (Photo: @sherrieshepherd/Instagram)

To calm her worries, Shepherd said that she bought cameras to watch what may or may not happen. “I put a camera in the family room,” Shepherd said, “and so I’m downstairs in the basement, and I’m looking at this thing and they’re watching TV.”

Cohen asked, “OK, now did he know the camera was [there?] ” Shepherd exclaimed, “He didn’t know!”

She continued, “I tried to put it behind this sign that said ‘LOVE,’ but it’s a blinking light and I’m goin’ ‘Oh my God.’”

The “Ride Along 2” actress said that she showed Beauvais that her son and his girlfriend weren’t doing anything, but then the pair started kissing. Shepherd told Cohen, “I couldn’t watch It.”

Watch the Full Video Here.

She then said her son told his girl to come up to the room. Shepherd said she told Beauvais, who asked her what she was going to do. “So I ran up before them,” Shepherd said, “And I said, ‘Jeffrey, I gotta get the laundry.’ And I ran up ‘cause I had a camera, and it literally was like ‘Mission Impossible.’”

Cohen asked the comedian what she was going to do and she said that she was going to put a new camera in her son’s room. Shepherd said, “I tore up the box and I’m trying to read how you put the camera on wifi, and I can hear them talking and they’re coming upstairs, and I’m like, ‘Oh my God,’ I’m gonna pee on myself.”

Cohen said, “You know, that whatever’s gonna happen in there is something you do not want to see, so why are you torturing yourself?” Shepherd replied, “Because you know what, Andy? Because I got a boy.”

Fans did not like that answer, nor did they like Shepherd’s invasion of her son’s privacy.

“She is terminally cringe. Why would you admit this publicly?”

“Boy moms strike again.”

“Poor kid. That is disturbing.”

“I feel so so SO sorry for her son’s girlfriends and life partners. The absolute lack of boundaries is so over the top!”

“This is disgusting and EXTREMELY TOXIC. Sherri Shepherd should be ashamed of herself for even ADMITTING she did this. If she raised her son right, she wouldn’t have to worry about him doing anything untoward with a partner. Period.”

It turns out that Shepherd was worried for no reason. She told Cohen that she saw nothing because the two teens did nothing except play video games.

“You know what I realized,” Shepherd said, “My son is such a gentleman. Like, they played video games, and he would kiss her on the cheek.”

Shepherd said that after the girl left, she turned the camera around and took the cord out.