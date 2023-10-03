‘From Basketball Wife to Preacher’s Wife’: Fans Revist Shaunie Henderson’s Past After She Poses In ‘Old School’ Church Fit with Husband Pastor Henderson

Fans have been doting over Shaunie Henderson‘s relationship with her husband, Pastor Keion Henderson. The two wed in May 2022 and appear to be living in martial bliss.

Shaunie Henderson poses in her Sunday’s Best alongside her husband, Pastor Keion Henderson. (Photo: @shauniehenderson/Instagram)

Shaunie makes sure to show up right by his side in her Sunday best every week as he preaches faith-based messages to his congregation at the Lighthouse Church in Houston, Texas.

Ahead of and after Sunday service on Oct. 1, the “Basketball Wives” executive producer stylishly posed in a cream-colored blazer and skirt, with a matching colored hat, bag and open-toe gold heels for “Old School Sunday.”

Shaunie shared more flicks of herself at church in another post. In the caption, she wrote, “This is how my First Lady use to dress when I was growing up.” She continued, “I’m going to always complete the assignment #OldSchoolSunday.”

The comments on both posts were limited, likely due to criticism about her ensemble under The Shade Room’s post.

Many compared the look to actors on the church-inspired show “Greenleaf,” while others say she resembled Pastor Woodbine from the Starz series “P-Valley.”

But in between the laughs, there were many compliments.

One said, “She looks exactly like a First Lady!!!! Yaaasssssss!!! The bigger the hat.. the closer to God!!! Yaasss!! And the skirt is knee length!! Gotta be HOLY!!!” Another wrote, “She looks happy and at peace. I pray the best for their marriage.”

“I don’t know how y’all call this a granny look…she looks chic and gorgeous,” added a third.

Yet, some social media users could not stop with their critical remarks, noting that Shaquille O’Neal’s ex-wife created a show that often highlights fights and bickering between women who were or are currently wives of basketball stars.

“She need stocking for it to truly be old school.”

“First Lady and filming women fighting and carrying on for coins I can’t take it serious.”

“From messy housewives to messy 1st lady.”

“From Basketball Wife to Preacher’s Wife.”

Tami talking about the environment been toxic and she has been contributing to the toxicity for about 15 seasons of basketball wives #BasketballWives pic.twitter.com/oLTOsYKegA — shelly (@ElleBelle_C) September 3, 2018

Shaunie posed with her husband in other photos. The mom of five grew up in the church and held a job as the church’s secretary who created her church’s program every week at age 19.

Therefore, she was more than familiar with Henderson’s “lifestyle,” but she had doubts if the pastor would “be the kind of fun” she likes. For their first date, he took Shaunie to Los Angeles to attend a pastoral visitation, where she “had the best time.”

“I’ve never dated a pastor before or a preacher, so it was like, ‘Oh God.’ First of all, I thought it was going to be really boring,” she said during a joint interview with Henderson.

Of course, for many it was shocking when Shaunie revealed Henderson as her then-boyfriend for his 40th birthday in 2021. She’s previously described him as her “best friend and partner in life.”

“You are my soundboard, you’ve taught me so much thus far, and you love me and my children unconditionally,” she added.

Shaunie has a son, Myles, from a previous relationship, as well as four biological children with her ex, Shaq. They share two sons, Shareef and Shaqir and two daughters, Amirah and Me’arah.

Myles has followed in Shaq’s footsteps as a popular DJ. His siblings have tapped into the retired athlete’s other skills, playing basketball in college with plans to potentially play at the professional level as their dad once did.