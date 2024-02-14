Video Shows Shaquille O’Neal Awkwardly Walking Off After Taking Family Photo with Daughter, Ex-Wife Shaunie, and Her New Husband Pastor Keion Henderson  

Me’Arah O’Neal has the best of two worlds. The high school basketball star has the athleticism of her dad, Shaquille O’Neal, and the beauty of her mom, Shaunie Henderson. In addition to her mom’s good looks, she has the fortune of having a stepfather, Pastor Keion Henderson — who loves and supports her.

Their worlds typically collide during special public occasions, like most recently Me’Arah’s high school team’s senior night on Jan. 31.

Shaquille O’Neal, his daughter, Me’Arah and her mother, Shaunie O’Neal. (Photo: mearahoneal_/Instagram)

While receiving her flowers from her school in Houston, the McDonald’s All-American walked with all of her parents: her celebrity father, her reality television-producing mom, and her preaching bonus dad. The foursome walked from the side to the gym floor in a video circulating on social media that captured the moment.

Initially, Shaq is seen holding his daughter’s hand until she receives her bouquet. After posing for pictures with the other honorees, Shaq abruptly walks away as Shaunie joins their daughter and Keion walks to the side.

Many on social media thought the moment looked awkward for the blended family, believing that Henderson should have let Shaq have that special moment with his child.

“Unless the daughter wanted her step dad up there, I don’t think he should had been walking with her parents,” one person wrote in a post about the incident. This was followed by another comment, “Yeah ol’ buddy should’ve just sat this one out… let the parents shine, step aside stepdad. You’ll be okay.”

Henderson actually has been a staple in Me’Arah’s life since he officially married her mother in May 2022. The pair tied the knot in Anguilla amongst friends, family and loved ones, including Shaq himself. Shaunie described it as having the “package deal” with all five of their children there for the nuptials as well.

As Pastor of The Lighthouse Church & Ministries, Keion appears to regularly show up to support Me’Arah, including the championship where her team won.

Me'Arah also uploaded Father's Day stories for her 'bestie', i.e Shaunie's current husband, Keion Henderson pic.twitter.com/cXOAeSMwiL — What are NBA Celebs Upto? (@NBACelebsUpdate) June 19, 2023

During her final high school game for Episcopal High School against Kinkaid in a dominant 66-54 win on Feb. 10 to secure the Southwest Preparatory Conference Class 4A girl’s state basketball title. She scored 28 points. Her stepfather was not only one of the first people that she hugged, but their embrace also lasted longer than even her salute from her mom.

Others believe that his type of love and support shows that the family is healthy and that people are making something out of nothing.

Someone wrote, “That’s not awkward that’s being an adult…that’s a shame people have normalized fighting parents so much that y’all forget it’s really about the children and that’s all.” Another person added, agreeing, “t’s not that awkward. Fact is her mother got remarried. Step parents play an important role too, as you’re an extension of your parents.”

Much of the commentary comes from Shaq and Shaunie being an NBA couple for so long, and despite her hit series “Basketball Wives,” which chronicles the lives of ex-ball player wives, fans still link them together. What doesn’t help is Shaq saying in the press that he still refers to his ex as “his wife” last June.

Me’Arah, who is the No. 33 prospect in the class of 2024, seems to be well-adjusted in her family and focused on her future. For college, the 6-foot-4 four-star talent committed to play for the University of Florida basketball team, announcing her decision on ESPN in November 2024.

The University of Florida says Me'Arah O'Neal, the youngest daughter of Shaquille O'Neal, will be headed to Gainesville to play for the @GatorsWBK team in the fall of 2024. 🏀🐊https://t.co/6ihpJnSbVa — 352today (@352today) November 13, 2023

When talking about why she will be a Gator in the fall, she said, “I went on the Florida visit, and I had a feeling that’s where I belonged and that I was going to be most successful if I went to go play at Florida.”

Adding, “I felt like I connected with coach Kelly [Rae Finley] more than I connected with any of the other schools that recruited me. She really cares about me, not just on the court but off the court. That’s important for me.”