‘You Fumbled a Good One’: Fans Urge Shaq to Leave Shaunie Alone After Calling Her ‘His Wife’ In New Interview Despite Her Being Married to Pastor Keion Henderson

Four-time NBA champion Shaquille O’Neal and his ex-wife Shaunie Henderson split more than a decade ago. The two share five children. However, fans and critics are telling Shaq it’s time to let it go after he described her as the one who got away in a recent interview.

Shaquille O’Neal and his wife Shaunie attend the FedEx Orange Bowl National Championship at Pro Player Stadium in Miami, Florida on January 4, 2005. (Photo by Steve Grayson/WireImage)

The basketball Hall of Famer allegedly spilled some tea about the “Basketball Wives” executive producer in an upcoming episode of the new “MoTalk Radio” podcast hosted by singer Monica.

Shaq is Monica’s first guest on her new show, which has yet to be released yet. However, previews of their conversation have been shared online. He told Monica that Shaunie was “the perfect one” and took full responsibility for the demise of their marriage.

“I messed it up,” he continued. “We were young and I was just doing dumb stuff, but the good thing about our relationship is that she forgave me,” The Neighborhood Talk, which apparently has access to previews, reported he said.

Shaq and Shaunie married in 2002 but in 2007 the 48-year-old filed for divorce from him due to infidelity. By 2011, their divorce was finalized.

Despite his faults as a husband, Shaq has made sure to instill respectable qualities in his three sons; Shaqir, Shareef, and Myles in preparation for being a good man to a woman.

While Myles is not his biological child, Shaq adopted him as his own.

Shaq reportedly told Monica, “I tell my sons all the time… A man has three jobs when it comes to a woman; protect, provide, and love. Some men can only offer two for whatever reason, but I’m going to teach you how to offer all three. And that’s what I try to do.”

In addition to his boys, Shaq and Shaunie also share two daughters, Amirah, and Me’arah O’Neal. The NBA legend also has a 27-year-old daughter, Taahirah, with former girlfriend Arnetta Yardbourgh.

Vibe magazine, which apparently also was given access to preview clips, reports that elsewhere in the interview, Shaq stated that he will always refer to Shaunie as “his wife,” even though she’s currently married to Pastor Keion D. Henderson.

“Shaunie’s married. I’m happy for her. I hope this gentleman treats her the way she’s supposed to be treated,” the former Lakers center said. “And I’m going to still love her and she’s still my wife. I will always protect, provide, and love for her, married or not.”



The Neighborhood Talk shared the news about Shaq’s interview on Instagram, where social media users swarmed the outlet’s comment section advising Shaq to move on from his former partner.

“Now Shaq..leave that lady alone.”

“It’s the delusion for me. Must hurt watching her win in all categories: Business, Love, & Spiritually!”

“Shaq is that one sick in the head ex.”

“Meanwhile, that lady is a whole first lady of a mega church, minding her business with her successful husband and kids. Should treated that black woman right!”

Several users suggested that Shaunie was the woman Shaq let slip through his fingers. One wrote, “She must’ve really been a good woman because this man is STUCK.”



A few other comments read, “This is the response you give when you know you fumbled a good one” and “Lol you let a good woman go Shaq it hurt huh?”

Watching Shaq talk about losing Shaunie doesn’t surprise me. Men really lose their best chick and never recover. — R. (@makeit_reyn) December 20, 2022

In May 2022, Shaunie and Pastor Henderson said their “I dos” in a lavish ceremony in Anguilla. Since then, they have been enjoying life in their $2.8 million home just outside of Dallas, according to The U.S. Sun.

Although she and Shaq are no longer together, the former couple appears to have a solid and healthy co-parenting relationship. In an interview with E! Insider, Shaunie revealed she gave Shaq a “courtesy” invite to her and Henderson’s wedding.

However, Shaq was not in attendance for their big day.

Find out what else he says about Shaunie when the full episode of “MoTalk Radio” arrives on Saturday, June 24.