Shaquille O’Neal’s Children: Everything to Know About Shaq’s Six Kids

Shaquille O’Neal, the retired NBA legend known for his towering presence and dominating skills on the basketball court, is not only a force to be reckoned with in the sports world but also a loving father. But what do we really know about his kids?

Shareef O’Neal (L) poses with Shaquille O’Neal (C) as he celebrates 18th birthday party at West Coast Customs on January 13, 2018 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Cassy Athena/Getty Images)

Let’s delve into the fascinating world of Shaq’s six children and get to know the next generation of this iconic basketball family. From their unique personalities to their own accomplishments, let’s take a closer look at O’Neal’s kids.

The close-knit bunch even works together:

Taahirah O’Neal: Taahirah, born July 19, 1996, is Shaquille O’Neal’s first child with his former girlfriend, Arnetta Yardbourgh, before his marriage to Shaunie O’Neal. While Taahirah maintains a relatively low profile compared to her siblings and chooses to keep her personal life out of the public eye, she is an integral part of the O’Neal family.

Myles B. O’Neal: Myles, born on May 8, 1997, is the son of Shaq’s ex-wife Shaunie O’Neal from a previous relationship. Myles is Shaquille O’Neal’s stepson, but considers Shaq as his “dad.” A talented musician, model, and social media influencer, Myles is making his mark in the entertainment industry.

Shareef O’Neal: Shareef, born on Jan. 11, 2000, is the oldest son of Shaq and his ex-wife, Shaunie O’Neal. Following in his father’s footsteps, Shareef has pursued a basketball career of his own. Standing at 6 feet 10 inches, he has the height advantage and has showcased his talent on the court.

(L – R) Former NBA great Shaquille O’Neal and son Shareef O’Neal attend the 19th annual Harold and Carole Pump Foundation Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 09, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

After high school, Shareef attended UCLA to play college basketball, but that was cut short when he was diagnosed with a rare heart disease. At 18, he had heart surgery and couldn’t walk, but was determined to carve his path in the basketball world. Now, a versatile player with skills in both offense and defense, Shareef has been making a name for himself as a professional basketball player for the NBA G League Ignite team.

Amirah O’Neal: Amirah, born on Nov. 13, 2001, is Shaq and Shaunie’s second child. Not as drawn to the basketball court as her older brother, Amirah has made a name for herself in the modeling industry. With stunning looks and a confident demeanor, she has graced the pages of fashion magazines and walked the runways of prestigious events. Amirah’s passion for fashion has led her to pursue a career as a model and influencer, showcasing her own distinctive flair and carving out her own path outside the shadow of her famous father.

Shaqir O’Neal: Shaquille O’Neal’s third child, Shaqir, was born on April 19, 2003. Just like his older brother Shareef, Shaqir is a budding basketball player. With a passion for the game and a strong work ethic, he is honing his skills and aims to follow in his father’s footsteps. Though he just turned 20, Shaqir has demonstrated promising talent on the court, showcasing his shooting prowess and ability to play multiple positions. As he continues to develop his skills, basketball enthusiasts eagerly anticipate his future in the sport.

Shaq is here to watch his son Shaqir O’Neal play for TSU pic.twitter.com/Aj2kbeZgn5 — Ari Alexander (@KPRC2Ari) December 11, 2022

Me’arah O’Neal: Me’arah, the youngest of Shaquille O’Neal’s children, was born on May 1, 2006. Still in her early years, Me’arah is her mom Shaunie’s twin, but she is already showing signs of inheriting her father’s athletic genes. The 17-year-old previously made headlines for reaching a height of 6’3″ when she was 15. Me’Arah is currently playing at Crossroads High School in Santa Monica, California. As she grows, it will be exciting to see which path she chooses to pursue, whether it be in sports or another area of interest.

Shaquille O’Neal, his daughter, Me’arah, and her mother, Shaunie O’Neal. (Photo: mearahoneal_/Instagram)

Shaquille O’Neal’s children are a fascinating blend of talents and personalities, each carving their own paths in the world.

From Shareef’s basketball journey to Amirah’s modeling career to Shaqir’s emerging basketball skills to Me’arah’s bright future, the O’Neal family continues to make an impact both on and off the court. Meanwhile, Taahirah chooses to keep a low profile while Myles pursues his passion for music.

With their father’s guidance and support, these remarkable individuals are poised to create their own legacies. As fans, we eagerly anticipate their future success and the continued growth of the next generation of O’Neal greatness.