‘Weird Flex But Go Awf Mama’: Eboni K. Williams Catches Flack For Urging Young Black Women To Seek Wedding Rings Alongside College Degrees

Eboni K. Williams has urged young Black women to obtain their bachelor’s degrees and a “Mrs. Degree mentality.”

While speaking on “TheGrio,” the lawyer-turned-reality star shared her thoughts concerning when Black women should be on the search for Mr. Right. During the four-minute commentary, Williams suggested that Black women who want to get married should seek out those partnerships while they are still in college or right after graduating.

Eboni K. Williams says young Black women should seek out marriage while in college. (Pictured: @ebonikwilliams/Instagram)

“This will be the last time that you will be in such a concentrated space with this many, presumably available, men of projected equal educational and financial positioning,” Williams said.

She continued, “And if you desire to marry a Black man, as the vast majority of Black women do, this is even more so the case.”

The 40-year-old also claimed that as Black women get older, their desirability decreases whereas a Black man’s desirability heightens.

“As we age, it doesn’t matter how much money we accumulate, our degrees or professional accolades; the reality is, is that our marriage and partnership market value is depreciating with every passing year,” said the eligible bachelorette.

She also claimed that it doesn’t matter how attractive an older Black woman is or how toned the woman’s body looks because “Our presumed dwindling fertility is a knock against us.”

Williams then cited a woman’s fertility as one of the reasons why she encourages young Black women to pursue serious relationships either while they are in college or shortly after.

“The number of college-educated Black men are so low when compared to Black college-educated women, that we’re all gonna be targeting the same small pool of men,” Williams suggested. “And as we heard today, on most campuses, there’s like seven Black women students for every one Black man student; y’all do the math.”

As the video came to a close, Williams decided to let viewers in on a piece of advice: “If you are a young Black woman in college, and you know in your heart and in your head that you want to prioritize family, I suggest that you simultaneously pursue that MRS degree right along with that BA or JD.”

She also added that a young Black man who truly desires marriage and family is grouped into “an incredibly small pool” that only shrinks as time goes forward.

“By the time you reach my age, 40, you will be faced with different choices relating to life partnership and motherhood,” Williams said.

While noting that marriage at a young age can also result in divorce, “The Real Housewives of New York City” castmate advised Black women to gather as much information as they can about the “marriage marketplace” so that they can make the best decision for their personal lives.

Her message was shared on The Shade Room’s Instagram page, where fans voiced their own beliefs and opinions.

“Leave us alone for crying out loud!! there’s no one answer for everything. You’ll find your person when it’s time. Period.”

“Thank god i did NOT. I enjoyed every bit of my 20s as a single woman…. and what I wanted in my 20s, I don’t want in my 30s. Whatever works best for you though.”

“Taking relationship from someone whose single with an ex husband is a weird flex but go awf mama.”

“I understand the sentiment … however Gods timing is not always our timing . And you can put yourself in a bad situation trying to race against the clock.”

1. Don't quite know what gives Eboni K Williams the authority to speak on this topic.

2This is a non-issue. Black Women have and continue to be the rock and foundation. We need to FOCUS to the neglect of boys and men getting consumed by incel culture. We are getting killed https://t.co/CoSzamrDQm — no sugar, no cream. (@nosugrnocream) September 27, 2023

Earlier this year, Williams sparked another social media debate after telling Iyanla Vanzant that she’d only date a bus driver “If he owns the bus.” Her response was met with criticism by Vanzant, who suggested that the femininity and masculinity criteria has been blurred because of women being trained to be men in skirts.

