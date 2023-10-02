‘Please Cancel Her Already’: Critics Drag Bobbi Althoff for Looking ‘Down’ on Black Culture Amid Outrage Over Her Unbothered Demeanor Around Black Celebrities

Podcaster Bobbi Althoff has proved to be a polarizing figure in social media. Her deadpan demeanor and perceived uninterested approach to interviews with some of the biggest names in entertainment have spawned ongoing discourse about how she has managed to grow her notoriety.

“The Really Good Podcast” host has already snagged awkward sitdowns with the likes of Drake, Shaquille O’Neal, Offset, Tyga, Lil Yachty, comedian Funny Marco and others. The show only has 10 episodes and consists of the social influencer asking “the questions that no one wants to know the answers to.”

While some argue that her dry sense of humor fueling cringe-worthy and viral moments is being missed, more than a few say they get her schtick but still do not like her content.

An overwhelming amount of criticism also includes frustrated social media users calling Bobbi out for allegedly building a name for herself off of the backs of Black culture and celebrities. The latter point has been expressed loudly and with frustration by many.

Critics drag Bobbi Althoff for looking ‘down’ on Black culture amid outrage over her unbothered demeanor around Black celebrities and Black spaces (Photo: Bobbi Althoff/YouTube)

“She’s always around black people looking bored/uncomfortable, why engage in things that you dont like? I’m gonna say it if you guys don’t, she looks down on this culture while profiting off it, idk how but she’s racist, mpolayeng,” wrote one X user.

Clips circulating online show the 26-year-old appearing unimpressed while attending a Drake concert in September. The purported “industry plant,” which seemed to blow up on TikTok overnight, further angered Black critics when she had that same unbothered energy at an Atlanta strip club she attended with Sukihana.

The musician shared a video of Bobbi onstage with her arms crossed and appearing uncomfortable with money being thrown as exotic dancers gyrated around her. One X user wrote, “My biggest issue with Bobbi is not her dry humor, it’s her insistence on making a career out of being in spaces she thinks she’s too good for.

Someone else pleaded, “Please cancel her already. I’m tired.” Her latest guest, Migos rapper Offset, turned the tables on her when he roasted her for her lack of style amid an awkward line of questions about his career and financial earnings.

“If you don’t know who rappers are why don’t you go interview ur own people, profiting off a culture you don’t even respect,” wrote one critic in response to a clip from the interview. Bobbi has yet to tease her next guest, but a new episode is expected to be released on Oct. 5.

