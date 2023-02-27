‘They Finna Spin the Block’: Fans Are Convinced That LeToya Luckett and Ex Slim Thug Are Dating After She Seemingly Points Him Out While Performing ‘Torn’

LeToya Luckett and her former boyfriend Slim Thug need to make their reconciliation official or at least that is what fans are imploring them to do.

The singer and Thug were both spotted at the Houston Rodeo on Feb. 23, where Luckett performed her 2006 hit “Torn.” In a clip circulated on social media, a friend of Thug’s caught her mid-song as gazed across the audience in their direction. The camera then panned to the “Like a Boss” rapper as he laughed and smiled.

LeToya Luckett and Slim Thug. Photos: Letoyaluckett/Instagram and Slimthug/Instagram

The entire incident sent fans into a frenzy, with speculation that they were dating again. The used-to-be love birds dated off and on for a decade in the early 2000s. They reconnected last year in the first episode of her YouTube channel, “Leave It to Toya,” where they delved into a discussion about their past relationship, which included a brief engagement, and how they now frequently see each other, like at the gym, in their hometown of Houston.

The chemistry they share was evident to viewers, who figured it was only a matter of time before Luckett, who was newly divorced from ex-husband Tommicus Walker, gave her old beau another shot at love. Now, nearly everyone is convinced that that time has come. In the recent clip of her rodeo performance, people commented:

“Slim want that old thang back!”

“They finna spin the block and I’m here for it.”

“The fact that she pointed in his direction.”

“Man if they don’t gone ahead and make it official FOR REAL this time! They’ve both grown and learned. Gone head and make it last forever!”

Thug shared a portion of Luckett’s performance in his Instagram Story, where it appeared as though she may have pointed directly at him as she sang, “You got me just torn.”

During their 2022 sit-down, Luckett gushed over some of Thug’s attractive qualities. She said, “He’s a star. When he walks in I mean, first of all he’s 6’6.” That’s always cute. He’s handsome,” she said. “It’s a light on him when he walk in any room. It’s attractive. You can’t miss him.”

But she also noted that, when it comes to dating, she is not quick to rush into anyhing now that she is a mother. Luckett was married to businessman Walker for four years when they divorced in 2021. They share two children, daughter Gianna, 3, and son, Tyson, 2. Thug also has two kids.

“I have to approach relationships different because of that,” she said. “They’re so small and they’re the biggest part of my world. Anybody that I would want to be in relationship with would have to love them, care for them, be there for them and understand that these are babies.”