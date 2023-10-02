‘Makes Me Wonder If You’re a NWA?’: Ice Cube Aggressively Tells Fans to Stop Calling Him the ‘GOAT’ 

To some, Ice Cube is on the Mount Rushmore of the rap game, but calling him a GOAT is off limits. As many people on X recently learned, the greatest of all time acronym is not a title that he chooses to embrace.

“For those who thinks it flatters me, please don’t call me a f—king goat. Carry-on,” wrote the multi-hyphenate.

Ice Cube (right) poses with a few members of the group N.W.A., including The D.O.C. (left) and DJ Scratch (center). (Photo: @icecube/Instagram)

In response to the declaration, some social media users suggested that he consider accepting being revered as a hip-hop don, a trailblazer, a West Coast lyrical pioneer, a maverick, and even a Renaissance man of sorts.

On the other hand, some users responded to Cube’s declaration with pushback.

“You were never in the conversation…..,” tweeted one person. Another individual commented, “Bro, why are you always angry?”

Trending Today:

Another X user jokingly wrote, “This post makes me wonder if you’re a NWA? your life has been pretty remarkable and your story is impressive. I hope things are going well for you. Look forward to seeing future projects you do.” A fourth user who shared a similar remark wrote, “Whew! Now this is a n—a with an attitude …”

As the replies to his initial tweet continued, Cube added, “Don’t get me wrong. I appreciate the respect but don’t call me that.” However, the 54-year-old did not offer an explanation of his stance against the GOAT recognition.

Whew! Now this is a nigga with an attitude … https://t.co/IiTHoeAWej pic.twitter.com/evqnH780Ed — Ka Wick (@blahblahSPEAK) October 1, 2023

Cube is considered hip-hop royalty as a member of the gangsta rap group N.W.A. (N—gaz Wit Attitudes), whose original members include Eazy-E, Dr. Dre, DJ Yella, and MC Ren. The DOC, Arabian Prince, and DJ Speed were later added to the lineup.

The controversial group was the subject of mass backlash in the late ’80s and early ’90s for their explicit and cop-bashing lyrics. Critics, at times, have blamed N.W.A. for issues such as crime, gang banging, and drug use that plague Black communities. Cube recently hit back at refueled efforts placing the onus on his group.

“Bulls—t. Crack was in the neighborhoods a decade before gangsta rap. In the 70s they called it freebase. So was heroine, weed, Mollys, gangbanging, drive bys, pimping and hoing, dropping out of school, young girls getting pregnant, cussing and the using the word N—a. It was all here before NWA,” read his response to one heckler.

Cube left N.W.A. in 1989, one year after the release of the group’s debut album “Straight Outta Compton.” He went on to release 10 solo more studio albums and found success as a screenwriter, producer, and actor.

In 2020, he, along with Snoop Dogg, E-40, and Too $hort formed the rap supergroup Mount Westmore. The quartet released one LP, “SNOOP CUBE 40 $HORT,” in December 2022.

Read the Original Story Here.