‘I Wonder Sometimes if Beyoncé Wishes She Could Do Stuff Like This’: LeToya Luckett and Keri Hilson’s Link Up Has Fans Bringing Up Their Relationship with Beyoncé

LeToya Luckett and Keri Hilson’s recent night out in Houston has prompted a wide range of reactions on social media.

The talented women linked up with friends for a night of partying, good vibes and fun. Some of their festivities were shared on the women’s respective Instagram pages in carousels of photos and videos. Fans fawned over Hilson’s and Luckett’s beauty and pleaded for each of the artists to release new music. However, it did not take long for others to find a way to make Beyoncé a relevant topic.

(L-R): LeToya Luckett, Keri Hilson, Beyoncé Photos: Kerihilson/Instagram, Beyonce/Instagram

“I wonder sometimes if Beyonce wishes she could do stuff like this after all the $$$$$ and fame. She’s basically turned into MJ hidden in her compound,” wrote one person.

“On the next episode of Surviving Beyoncé,” commented another, alluding to the past turmoil each of the women seemingly had with Destiny’s Child lead singer. As most fans know, Luckett was with the powerhouse girl group from childhood and through the success of their first two albums. However, she and fellow group member LaTavia Roberson were both axed in 2000.

In past interviews, the “Torn” songstress has detailed how she struggled financially after getting the boot, experiencing homelessness and ultimately questioning her own singing abilities. For years after her departure from the chart-topping group, Luckett also launched a legal battle to gain access to royalties from the music she helped create.

The H-Town natives eventually went on to have success as solo acts. Although they had encounters throughout the years, it would take until 2018, for Luckett and the superstar to connect on a personal level. At the time, Luckett was pregnant with her first child when she had a special bonding moment with her musical sister. A photo of the “On The Run” act embracing her original group member’s belly proved that it was all between them.

LeToya Luckett and Beyoncé Photo: Letoyaluckett/Instagram

As for Hilson’s alleged beef, some people thought that she took a not-so-subtle jab at Beyoncé on the “Turnin’ Me On” remix. “Your vision is cloudy if you think you da best/ You can dance, she can sing, but you need to move it to the left/ She needs to go have some babies, she needs to sit down, she fakes, and those other chicks ain’t even worth talkin’ bout,” the Decatur-bred vocalist sang on the 2009 leak.

Two years later, while on the red carpet at the 2011 Soul Train Awards, the “Pretty Girl Rock” artist turned heads when she seemed to shade the global superstar. An interviewer asked Hilson if she was willing to be photographed holding a copy of Juicy magazine that featured Beyoncé and Jay-Z on the cover. She simply responded, “No, I can’t do that; I’m sorry.”

In 2021, Hilson revealed to Claudia Jordan that she was not responsible for the controversial lyrics. “I had to pay the penalty…I’m super young, super new; this is my first album, it just soiled my whole dream,” she explained. In a separate interview, she noted that there is no bad blood between her and the “Lemonade” singer, but that the truth is hardly the narrative in which most fans are interested.

“She actually has introduced herself. It was a gracious moment,” Hilson told radio personality Persia Nicole about a run-in she had with the Grammy Award winner years after the rumored drama died down. “I appreciated it. I feel like she understood what happened, what had transpired, and there was a bit of healing in that moment when we met… She’s amazing. I’ve always felt that way. That’s the truth of the matter, but no one will believe that.”