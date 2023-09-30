‘Money Well Ran Dry’: ‘RHOP’ Star Mia Thornton Files for Separation from 70-Year-Old Husband

“The Real Housewives of Potomac” star Mia Thornton, 38, is reportedly separating from her husband, Gordon Thornton, 70.

“RHOP” star Mia Thornton files for separation from 70-year-old husband. (Photo: @mrsmiathornton/Instagram)

The couple is ending their nontraditional marriage of 11 years after season 7 of the reality show spotlighted the pair’s issues of financial instability and the breakdown of the reality star’s relationship with her chosen sister, Jacqueline Blake.

As a result of their union, the Thorntons share two children.

“Like all marriages, ours has had its ups and downs. At this time, Gordon and I are separated, but my family is my No. 1 priority, and I am committed to doing whatever it takes to make sure we are okay,” Mia told People.

Fans were not too shocked at the split.

“Money well ran dry, dropped Pervy uncle ruckus and skipped and dipped out.”

“ATP, if you’re married and agree to do a reality show, you’re agreeing to a divorce. It’s seems like it’s a reality show curse or something.”

“Saw this coming, soon as his family pulled that money back.”

Mia hinted at a divorce in the trailer for the upcoming season.

Social media put 1 + 1 together and got the makings of an explosive premiere on Nov. 5.

“Perfectly convenient timing as they just dropped promo for the new season lol.”

“Now THIS is how you promote a new season!!”

Whether coincidental or planned, the 38-year-old entrepreneur is asking that the public respect the family’s “privacy.”

“Give us the time and space to figure things out,” she requested.