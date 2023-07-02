‘Since Your Mama Ain’t Gonna Step In’: Momma Dee Sets Social Media Ablaze with Scathing Rant Against Lil Scrappy’s Ex Wife Bambi for Her Parenting Skills and Posting ‘Naked’ Photos

“Love & Hip-Hop” star Momma Dee is being dragged on the internet after she shared a video calling out her son Lil Scrappy‘s estranged wife Adizia “Bambi” Benson on social media.

Momma Dee apparently did not like the pictures that Bambi posted on Instagram, and she pulled no punches as she insulted Bambi and her mothering skills in a profanity-laced rant shared by The Shade Room. Fans previously blamed Momma Dee for breaking up the “No Love” rapper’s marriage to Bambi due to her repeatedly voicing her disapproval of her son’s wife. Momma Dee even said during an episode of “Love And Hip Hop Miami” that she wished her son had married his ex Shay Johnson instead of Bambi.

Momma Dee. Photo: @therealmommadee/Instagram

“She don’t know how to be a mother,” said Momma Dee about Bambi. “’Cause if she did, she wouldn’t be on Instagram showing her butt nakedness and tryin’ to pull in men.”

The rant did not end there.

“You ain’t gettin’ paid for it, so why is you showing your body? When ain’t no man ain’t lied to us. C’mon. But one thing about it, if that’s all he did but you doing 10-50 things behind the world back that you ain’t telling on TV, girl, to this boy and his, he got a mama, baby. And I’m not going to let you do it. And since your mama ain’t gonna step in and tell you to take your naked behind off Instagram, then let me tell her.”

Momma Dee then went for the jugular and encouraged Bambi to stop posting pictures on Instagram and told her to “be a lady.”

“Get your naked behind. Be a lady, honey. Have something that in the man, what she going to get is other men going to watch this show this season and see how she tryin’ to drag Scrappy. And they going to be careful f—kn’ with that b—. They gonna f—k her and throw her out like they been doin’ before Scrappy met her,” she continued. “Then gonna call my son last week, ‘Why you can’t go on social media and tell people I’m a good person?’ Because you ain’t, b—h! Why you want him to lie like you lyin’?”

Fans reacted to the video, and several thought Momma Dee needed to mind her business.

“The mother-in-law from HELL,” replied one fan.

“Not a former pimp telling someone to be a lady. I love Momma Dee, but gworlllllll,” replied a third fan, prompting another to respond, “everything she said ! She can’t tell nobody how to raise a kid according to her own son !”

“That’s why mamas should stay out their kids’ business.”

“This is why a relationship with a man that’s a “mama boy” will never work…she’ll always be in yall business even when yall break up,” added another.

“Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta” airs on Tuesdays on MTV.