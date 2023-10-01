‘He Was Not Playing’: Lil Baby Snaps at Overzealous Fan, Saying ‘Don’t Ever Touch Me In Your Life’

A video of Lil Baby checking a fan who got too close to the rapper is circulating on social media.

The viral TikTok video shared by Kabba Productions on Sept. 28 features the “We Paid” rapper checking a fan who touched him as he appeared to be making his way into a building while surrounded by fans and cameras. It’s unclear where the video took place.

Lil Baby advises a fan not to touch him before giving the fan a shoutout. (Photo: @slimqmuzicworldwide1/TikTok)

“Don’t ever touch me in your life, all right?” said the artist, as the fan apologized.

“I’m sorry! I’m sorry,” replied the fan as the 28-year-old musician asked, “Okay, what did you want me to say?”

“Shout out to the kingdom of kush,” replied the fan, and the “Freestyle” rapper obliged while looking into the camera.

“Shout out to the kingdom of kush,” Lil Baby said.

After the clip was shared with readers of The Jasmine Brand, one fan questioned why the fan would try to touch the rapper. The video comes just three weeks after someone opened fire at a Lil Baby concert in Memphis, Tennessee, during his “It’s Only Us” tour.

One man reportedly was shot during the artist’s performance but is expected to recover. According to Times Union, 22-year-old Kevin Young was arrested on Sept. 28 in connection with the Sept. 7 shooting.

“What is wrong with yall feeling entitled to touch people,” replied the fan. “Knowing you would swing on someone if they were to randomly touch you.”

Lil Baby told a man to never touch him in his life 😳



Other fans noted that the recording artist was calm yet serious in his statement.

“Lmfao he said it so calm too he was not playing,” wrote one fan.

“At least he still shouted him out,” noted another.

“Still showed em love with the shoutout he real for that,” added one X user.

In other Lil Baby news, the “Yes, Indeed” artist performed at an Adidas sneaker release party in Atlanta, Georgia on Sept. 25. The event celebrated the launch of NBA star Anthony Edwards and his signature shoe with the sneaker brand, the AE 1.

Lil Baby can be seen wearing the orange and black version of the shoe while performing on stage.

To show even more support, Lil Baby also shared a picture of himself posing beside the Minnesota Timberwolves player, both wearing the same sneakers on X on Sept. 28.

Edward wore a black Adidas T-shirt that said, “Believe That.” paired with matching Adidas shorts, while the “Do We Have A Problem” artist sported a black long-sleeved shirt with white trim with the Adidas logo on the front.