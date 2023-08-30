‘Now We Know Why Common Left’: Tiffany Haddish Says Her Dog Could Detect If A Man Had STDs

Tiffany Haddish has seemingly been on the market since her public breakup with her ex Common.

Fans bring up Tiffany Haddish’s ex Common after she shares story about her STD detecting dog. (Photo: @tiffanyhaddish/Instagram; @common/Instagram)

The former couple dated for just over a year and a half before calling it quits. And since then, she’s been spotted kissing a bitcoin tycoon and another comedian she’s been friends with for years.

But the actress recently made a shocking revelation about the vetting process for her dating life. During an appearance on Paris Hilton’s “I Am Paris” podcast, Haddish opened up to Hilton about her animals and what they mean to her.

She has a dog named Sleeper, who she believes “came to me to protect me,” and another dog named Dreamer who had a more tasking position.

“Dreamer, she’s a blue-nosed pitbull. She’s been with me for 14 years,” said Haddish about four minutes into the conversation, “and I believe she came to be to just let me know who has an STD.”

The “Haunted Mansion” star said she also lets her “know what dudes to deal with and what dudes not to deal with.”

She explained that whenever a man comes to her house, Dreamer will smile, greet them, and “instantly smell their genitals.”

“And then she would come over to me and she would sit. And if she … sat there and kind of smiled it’s all good,” said Haddish. “But if she sat there and started sneezing, I’m like, ‘Oh, he sick.’”

RELATED: Tiffany Haddish Shuts Down Rumors About Her ‘Smooch’ and ‘Twerking’ Session with a Former ‘Bachelorette’ Star

The “Girls Trip” actress said it would prompt her to ask the man about his last “check up” or doctor’s appointment.

She would tell them, “Look, if we’re gonna hook up, you definitely got to go to the doctor.”

Apparently, Dreamer’s nose was spot on as Haddish discovered, “They would go and they would have stuff.”

“She knew, she could smell it,” Haddish continued. “She’s an STD sniffing dog.”

The interview was shared on Instagram by The Jasmine Brand, where commentators shared their reaction to the revelation. Some called it “weird” and gave her the side eye, while others said they understood.

Among those who agree, one said, “Dogs can absolutely smell sickness. Google it people!”

Another said, “The bigger question is wtf kind of men were you bringing around that so many had STD’s to the point the dog could sense it.”

But a handful believes the story Haddish shared is a mere example of why Common broke up with her.

“It becomes clearer and clearer why her and Common didn’t work out.”

“Now we know why common left weirdo.”

“Common, go live bro! We are ready to hear your side.”

“Common must be punching himself in the face after hearing this comment and going to the doctor.”

Haddish and Common began dating after meeting on the set of the 2019 film, “The Kitchen,” in which they both starred in. The rapper initially claimed that the breakup in November 2021 was “mutual” and mainly due to their busy schedules.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL STORY.

A month later, he told Hollywood Unlocked’s Jason Lee that it was the “most mature relationship” he’s been in but their careers didn’t allow for them to “feed the relationship” like they wanted to.

The “Night School” star has kept her remarks cute and cordial other than admitting she was “disappointed” that he explained their breakup differently to her.

Tiffany Haddish makes it seem like the reason she and Common broke up may be different from what he’s telling the public pic.twitter.com/9t84TMslvu — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) December 26, 2021

That was until her interview with The Washington Post last month, where she revealed the Common broke up with her over the phone after failing to invite her to his birthday party.

“It wasn’t mutual,” she explained. “It was more him saying, ‘I think this relationship has run its course.’ And I was like, ‘OK. Like, you gonna be a 50-year-old single man. OK?’”

Months after their breakup, Common began being spotted with fellow EGOT Jennifer Hudson, whom he has been romantically linked to since summer 2022.