‘She Ready!’: Tiffany Haddish Spotted Kissing Bitcoin Investor Months After Rumors About Her Ex-Boyfriend Common Dating Jennifer Hudson

It looks like Tiffany Haddish may be ready to move on from her ex-boyfriend Common.

The comedian was recently pictured sharing a kiss with Bitcoin investor Marvin Jones. The Daily Mail caught exclusive photos of the two alleged lovebirds out at brunch in Studio City over the weekend, looking relatively comfortable with each other as they locked lips.

Tiffany Haddish was seen kissing a mystery man months after dating rumors hit the scene about her ex Common and singer/actress Jennifer Hudson. (Photo: @dailymail/Instagram.)

In the photo, the creator of the popular catchphrase, “She Ready!,” rocked a gray hoodie, leggings and stylish shades while leaning into Jones, who wore an athletic jacket and shorts, both in black.

Though the rumored couple’s picture may be recent, this isn’t the first time they have been out together.

Jones has previously uploaded flicks of him with Haddish on his Instagram page. The latest one showed them at the premiere party for the reality series “SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B.”

In December, the former lawyer accompanied the “Girls Trip” actress to the movie premiere of “Emancipation” starring Will Smith.

Smith was later awarded an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture.

The earliest sighting of Haddish on Jones’ page was an October 2022 picture that showed them beside “ATL” actor Evan Ross as they attended a Diana Ross concert.

While the Grammy Award winner has not publicly addressed the current romance rumors thrown her way, she has addressed past lovers who have broken her heart, including a few days after Common’s birthday.

On March 16, Haddish uploaded two photos of herself in the form of a video with a lengthy caption attached. In her caption, she wrote, “Oh and happy birthday to all my ex’s. Especially the ones that broke my heart.”

Her post came three days after the “Glory” rapper celebrated turning 51 years old. During Common’s special day, “Dreamgirls” star Jennifer Hudson made sure to shout him out on Instagram.

In her lengthy birthday post, the EGOT winner described the Chicago native as “one of the brightest lights.”



Hudson and Common began turning heads in the summertime while they were filming the upcoming futuristic film “Breathe.” In the movie, Hudson and Common play husband and wife, but sparks seemed to have flown once the cameras were off.

The “Testify” lyricist seemingly takes a liking to his co-workers because he and Haddish embarked on their romance journey after playing love interests in the 2019 crime film “The Kitchen.”

Tiffany Haddish & Common Film 'The Kitchen' in New York City! pic.twitter.com/Uwbto1X8il — DuMont Television (@dumonttelev) June 4, 2018

While things got hot and heavy, their flame blew out after a year of dating. The California native even blasted her former beau for not being completely honest about why their relationship came to an end.

Nevertheless, it appears as if both Haddish and Common have new lovers in their lives, despite neither one of them actually confirming it.