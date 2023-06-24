‘I Never Kissed Nobody’: Tiffany Haddish Shuts Down Rumors About Her ‘Smooch’ and ‘Twerking’ Session with a Former ‘Bachelorette’ Star

Tiffany Haddish is in the middle of a romance rumor involving one of reality television’s most coveted bachelors.

Haddish, who has been single since her breakup with rapper Common in 2021, was recently linked to a Bitcoin investor named Marvin Jones. Back in March, the two were spotted by paparazzi at brunch in Studio City, Los Angeles, and later kissing.

However, that relationship rumor dwindled after she popped out on social media with fellow comedian Reggie Watts on June 5. The funnyman declared that they were “dating!!! And we made money on our first date!!!!!”

Tiffany Haddish and investor Marvin Jones. (Photos: @tiffanyhaddish/Instagram.)

And now the comedian and actress was reportedly seen coupled up with Dale Moss, a season 19 contestant on ABC’s “The Bachelorette” during the Cannes Lions Festival in France.

“Tiffany gave Dale a brief smooch in between twerking to A$AP Rocky,” an insider who allegedly was at the rapper’s Spotify Beach set on Wednesday, June 21, told PageSix.

Social media users responded with some immediately disapproving.

“Isn’t he with Galey Alix??” one person wrote.

“I DIDNT SEE THAT ONE!” another wrote.

One person was shocked and said, “Both so thirsty.”

A few people who seemed to be here for the pairing wrote, “I’m here for this,” and “I can see this for Dale.”

EXCLUSIVE: Tiffany Haddish briefly smooches Dale Moss at A$AP Rocky Spotify concert https://t.co/bozPstLTVR pic.twitter.com/umSYlqApiy — Page Six (@PageSix) June 22, 2023

Moss, 34, is reportedly dating Galey Alix, an TV personality and host of HGTV’s ‘Home in a Heartbeat.”

Haddish, 43, caught wind of the whispers and immediately shut it down in the comment section of the outlet’s Instagram post.

“I never kissed nobody last night and nobody kissed me. sorry guys this isn’t true, “ she wrote. “Sure since everybody making up stories.”

Her story was backed up by influencer and gossip king Jason Lee, who said, “This ain’t true both were with me.”

She replied to his comment saying, “I was to busy trying kiss you.”

Lee then jokes, “Should we tell them our baby news?”

An alleged insider close to Moss said in an interview with US Weekly, “Nothing is going on between the two of them.”

The person added, “Tiffany and Dale were there with mutual friends. They weren’t making out or anything at all, it was a hello kiss between friends.”

It seems that after two years Haddish is finally moving on from her rapper ex. Fans doubted that she would after she shared a few posts they deemed as her throwing shade at his alleged relationship with yet another beautiful Hollywood star.

While outlets were reporting on allegedly dating Watts, Common was publicly sharing his thoughts on EGOT Jennifer Hudson in an interview on the “Today” show.

He did not confirm or deny his relationship with the fellow Chicagoan when asked. But he described her as an “amazing human being” that he has always “been inspired by.”