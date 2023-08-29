Michael T. Sterling Will Not Be Paying Child Support for Ex-Step Daughter with Eva Marcille as Previously Requested In Divorce Settlement

Eva Marcille and Michael T. Sterling have reportedly settled their divorce nearly five months after their separation announcement.

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum filed for divorce back in March, noting that they’re “currently living in a bona fide state of separation.” After news about their breakup hit social media, Sterling vowed to win back his family.

Marcille previously requested child support for their two young children, Michael Sterling Jr. and Maverick Sterling, as well as her daughter, Marley, from a previous relationship.

Eva Marcille’s ex Michael T. Sterling will not pay child support for his stepdaughter in finalized divorce settlement. (Pictured: @miketsterling/Instagram)

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline, neither party will pay child support, alimony or spousal support. The former couple reportedly signed their divorce agreement earlier this month on Aug. 3.

Marcille shares her daughter with her ex, singer Kevin McCall. Sterling adopted the “America’s Next Top Model” cycle-three winner’s eldest child as his own in 2020.

Per the outlet, “The parties agree that each has ample income and assets to support the Children in their respective homes. Accordingly, the parties agree that neither shall pay direct child support to the other.”

Reportedly, the two figured out a “private custody arrangement” and were granted their own respective bank and retirement accounts.

In terms of property, Marcille was awarded the $1 million house in Georgia they resided in as a family. She reportedly purchased it by herself back in 2019 and will also keep all of the furniture in the home.

Sterling reportedly has moved out of the house and “removed any personal property” he had there. The exes also agreed to turn over any cars put in the other’s name, and allegedly will cover their own legal fees.

Once news about their divorce being finalized hit the internet, several fans voiced their disappointment in seeing the once-happy couple go their separate ways.

“I was rooting 4 them …”

“Saddens me…thought she’d really found her forever love.”

Marcille and Sterling married nearly five years ago on Oct. 7, 2018, but have been together since 2016. While no distinctive reason for their split was revealed, several fans speculated that it had something to do with a recent lawsuit Sterling is battling.

The Atlanta lawyer was accused of driving under the influence, causing him to crash into another vehicle in February 2022.

While Sterling has maintained his innocence throughout the ongoing case, he reportedly received a misdemeanor charge for the incident, which left two individuals with multiple injuries.

As for Marcille, she hasn’t addressed his DUI lawsuit, but she has found herself under a public microscope after social media users pointed out her thinner appearance. The conversation about her slimmer size caused the mother of three to disable comments on a recent Instagram photo. She even expressed how hurtful it is to read such “horrible” messages about her body.

In a recent interview, the “All the Queens Men” actress revealed that she is solely focused on herself and raising her children.