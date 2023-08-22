‘My Focus Is on Me’: Eva Marcille Says Single Life Looks ‘Different’ Months After Filing for Divorce from Michael T. Sterling

Eva Marcille took a short break from social media following reports about her thin appearance and her divorce from Michael T. Sterling.

The former couple began dating in 2016, got engaged in 2017, and married in 2018. During their five-year marriage, they welcomed children: 5-year-old Michael Sterling Jr. and 3-year-old Maverick Sterling. Marcille’s ex also adopted her 9-year-old daughter, Marley, from another relationship.

Debate erupted after Eva Marcille demands Michael Sterling pay child support for all three of their children, including her older daughter he adopted. (Photo: @miketsterling/Instagram.)

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum returned to Instagram earlier this month with various posts of her children, selfies, and others about her healing “journey.” Despite reports, she appears to be taking the divorce well as she moves on with her new single life.

During a pre-taped episode of the “Big Tigger Morning Show, Marcille began talking about her skin care routine and how she keeps her skin tight and smooth with various products. The host, Big Tigger, attempted to segue way into questions about her dating life, but she kept it vague in her response.

“It is new, I’m almost a decade off the market, so it’s different, but my focus are my kids,” the actress explained.

The star of “All the Queens Men” made an effort to switch gears by sharing how the actors strike has personally impacted her and why she can’t speak about any past or future projects due to the strike.

“This writers’ strike is real,” the 38-year-old said. “To all the creatives out there, I’m in the trenches with you. I’m here in solidarity … my writers, my actors, so my focus is on me and doing me. And I like a lil sprinkle of gifts and things too.”

Marcille then went into explaining a few of the reasons for the actors strike, which include changing issues such as health care, streaming rights in the new age of AI technology, and “the way we receive our residuals.”

Later in the discussion, the single mom of three was asked if she would ever return to reality television. She said she likes to appear on “witty game shows like ‘Celebrity Square,’” which she recently finished filming, and she would enjoy spinoffs like “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, ” which she joined ahead of season 4.

“I’ll do that but as far as like [“RHOA”] … no,” Marcille told Tigger, who specifically asked if she would return to reclaim her peach on the Bravo series.

“Listen, I am not married, and I am not pregnant. They don’t want this Eva,” she exclaimed.

Marcille filed for divorce in March from Sterling, her husband of five years. Disappointed fans begged her to reconsider after the Atlanta attorney publicly pledged to fight for his family and win his wife back. Many criticized her for requesting child support for their two sons as well as her oldest child.

Neither has addressed the exact reason for their split, though many believe it was related to a 2022 car crash allegedly caused by Sterling, who is accused of being under the influence during the incident. A lawsuit claims he injured two individuals who claim they suffered “multiple injuries.” It’s unclear if their divorce has been finalized.