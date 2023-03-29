‘I Am Going to Fight for Her’: Eva Marcille’s Husband Michael T. Sterling Vows to Win Back His Wife After She Files for Divorce

“All the Queens Men” actress Eva Marcille filed to divorce her husband on March 23, but it appears that Michael T. Sterling wants his wife back. The two have been together since 2016 and wed two years later.

Sterling said he loves his wife of five years and that he will fight to save his marriage.

Michael Sterling and Eva Marcille arrive at the 2017 MAXIM Hot 100 Party at Hollywood Palladium on June 24, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo: C Flanigan/Getty Images)

“I am not going to lose my wife,” he told The Jasmine Brand. “I am going to fight for her with every fiber in my being. I love her and I plan to show her how much I love her and that our love is strong enough to get to the other side.”

Marcille filed for divorce in the Superior Court of Fulton County in Georgia, citing their marriage was “irretrievably broken,” according to court documents. The duo is reportedly currently living separately.

The former “America’s Next Top Model” told People magazine that her children were her priority as she navigates her divorce.

“This has been one of the hardest decisions I have ever had to make, but sometimes life takes your journey in a direction you were not expecting,” said Marcille. “Our children remain our biggest priority and the eight and half years we have spent together will always be cherished. We ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”

Marcille and Sterling share three children — 4-year-old Michael Sterling Jr., 3-year-old Maverick Sterling, and Marcille’s 9-year-old daughter, Marley Rae, with her ex, singer Kevin McCall.

The 38-year-old actress is seeking both primary and legal custody of their children as well as child support from the attorney and help with medical costs.

Fans reacted to Sterling’s public response to the couple’s divorce on social media. One fan replied, “Michael what you do?”

This gif 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Be11a Soulfull 👁♠️👋🏽 𓋹 (@SoSoulfull) March 29, 2023

Another user replied, “I understand people break up everyday, but I must say I am truly shocked about this.”

A third fan wrote, “Sounds like he got caught cheating,” prompting another fan to reply, “oh he definitely cheated.. EVA WE OUTSIDE THIS SUMMA GIRL.”

“He better be glad Madam is just a character,” added another fan.

Marcille is also asking the court to award “equitable division” of the couple’s assets obtained during their union, including her own separate property, and for their debt to be “equitably divided.”