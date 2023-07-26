Eva Marcille’s Estranged Husband Michael Sterling Doubles Down on Misdemeanor Not Guilty Plea Stemming from 2022 Car Crash By Denying Any Fault In Civil Suit

Eva Marcille’s estranged husband, Michael T. Sterling, has reportedly received a misdemeanor charge after allegedly causing a February 2022 car crash.

As previously noted, the Atlanta attorney was hit with a civil suit after being accused of driving recklessly while under the influence and hitting another vehicle, causing two people to suffer injuries.

Michael T. Sterling and Eva Marcille. (Photo: @miketsterling/Instagram.)

In new documents obtained by RadarOnline, the father of three has denied the allegations throughout the ongoing case.

Sterling reportedly crashed his 2011 Ford Mustang into a 2014 Toyota Camry driven by Kody Clark on the highway in Sandy Springs. Laura Hammett was also in the car with Clark and seated on the passenger side.

When police officers arrived at the scene, Sterling was arrested and smelled of alcohol, as noted in a police report. They claimed that his eyes were “glossy and red,” but Sterling suggested it was due to suffering from a medical condition called conjunctival edema, which can cause swelling and blisters on the eyes.

The 39-year-old denied being under the influence and his lawyer denied there was any “smell of alcohol.” However, two nurses were “prepared to testify that if they smelled the odor of alcohol, it would have been included in their report.”

Since the accident, Clark and Hammett have filed a civil suit against Sterling, but the 39-year-old is adamant they will not get a dime from him.

Both complainants allege they “suffered multiple injuries” from the crash and accumulated medical expenses that reached over $2,000.

Sterling admits the accident took place although he denies being inebriated and at fault. He wants the entire case to be thrown out and for the plaintiffs to pay for all costs. He previously entered a plea of not guilty.

In addition to fighting this case, Sterling previously vowed to win back his family after Marcille filed for divorce from her husband of nearly five years.

Real Housewives Of Atlanta star, Eva Marcille has filed for divorce from Michael Sterling pic.twitter.com/lamefYWeA2 — Naija (@Naija_PR) March 29, 2023

News of separation came on March 23 after the “America’s Next Top Model” cycle three winner stated that they were “currently living in a bona fide state of separation.” After news about Sterling’s case came to light, many individuals deemed it as the reason for their separation.

The estranged couple biologically share two children, 5-year-old Michael Sterling Jr. and 3-year-old Maverick Sterling.

Marcille also has a 9-year-old daughter, Marley Rae Sterling, whom she shares with her ex and singer Kevin McCall. However, Sterling adopted Marcille’s only daughter in 2020 and has treated her like his own.

The 38-year-old model recently sparked controversy online after it was announced that she was seeking child support for all three of her children.