‘Please, Remember Chadwick’: Fans Race to Defend Eva Marcille After Expressing Concerns About Her Shockingly Thin Appearance

Eva Marcille has removed the comments on her recent Instagram photo after several individuals pointed out the model’s seemingly thinner appearance.

On Wednesday, Aug. 23, the “America’s Next Top Model” cycle three winner shared a carousel of images of herself sitting on top of a counter. In the photo, she can be seen wearing a cropped bow top with cream and black slacks. Marcille’s hair was styled into an updo bun, and her black sparkly open-toe heels tied the look together.

Fans say Eva Marcille looks noticeably ‘different’ in new photos shared online. (Pictured: @evamarcille/Instagram)

As of this writing, more than 115,000 people have liked her post. Before Marcille, 38, turned her comments section off, one Instagram user drew a comparison between “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum and the late Chadwick Boseman’s weight loss.

“Please remember Chadwick, and watch what you say. Showing love is easier than spewing negativity,” someone wrote. Marcille then responded with a heart emoji.

In 2020, the “Black Panther” actor became a trending topic after he appeared frail in multiple videos and photos shared online. His significant weight loss quickly garnered the attention of many who constantly debated over the reason for his appearance.

Three months later, it was revealed that the beloved actor passed away at the age of 43 after suffering a long battle with colon cancer.

The Neighborhood Talk reposted Marcille’s interaction with the Instagram user on its page, and many fans sent messages of concern her way.

“She looks different but I do hope she’s okay .”

“I hope she ok and I hope her Reply is not a confirmation of something serious.”



“Whatever @evamarcille is going through regardless if she posted it or not just show her love, and pray that everything is alright with her. We have to do better as ppl and not be so judgemental.”

There were also a few comments that deemed Marcille’s current divorce from her estranged husband Michael T. Sterling as the reason for her seemingly thinner physique.

Bravo and Cocktails reports that Eva Marcille has filed for divorce from her husband, Michael Sterling. 😢 #RHOA #RHUGT pic.twitter.com/HzcpX1vXgM — Christian Snow (@theCGSshow) March 28, 2023

“Don’t forget she’s going through a divorce and a divorce can take a toll on you emotionally and physically. She has a lot going on right now.”

“Going thru a divorce can be tough. Praying for her and those babies.”

News of separation came on March 23 after Marcille shared that they were “currently living in a bona fide state of separation.” A few months after the announcement, it was revealed that the attorney was being sued for allegedly causing an accident while reportedly driving under the influence. Throughout the case, Sterling has maintained his innocence.

The couple share two children together: 5-year-old Michael Sterling Jr. and 3-year-old Maverick Sterling. Marcille also has a 9-year-old daughter, Marley Rae Sterling, from a previous relationship. In 2022, Sterling adopted Marcille’s only daughter and has treated her like his own.

In a recent interview on “The Big Tigger Morning Show,” Marcille noted that her three children are her main focus post the separation announcement.