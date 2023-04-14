‘He Looking Different These Days’: Fans Share Concerns After Noticing Meek Mill’s Slimmer Figure In His New Video

Speaking about someone’s larger or smaller physical appearance has been a controversial topic on social media. That is why fans are treading lightly after noticing Meek Mill’s seemingly thinner form.

\Meek Mill’s latest video has fans showing concern. (Photo: @meekmill/Instagram)

The Philadelphia native, whose name is Robert Rihmeek Williams, was recently captured enjoying a night out at a roller rink. He showed off his skating skills as he glided in between folks while his song “Uptown Vibe” featuring Fabolous and Anuel AA played over the loudspeaker.

In the video uploaded on The Neighborhood Talk Instagram page, Meek is wearing a simple outfit that consisted of a solid white long-sleeved T-shirt and light blue washed jeans that were folded up over his skates.

An array of laughing emojis was written over top of the video along with “let me have my lifeeeeee.”



While Meek’s video gave off fun vibes, a few fans shared concerns due to his current physique appearing slimmer than usual.

“Hope bro cool fr he looking different these days”



“Hes slimmed down a lot I pray everything is OK them boys need u”



One fan defended the Grammy winner, suggesting that he suffers from stomach issues.

“It’s not drugs I know he has some sort of illness where he can’t keep nothing down and food not be able to digest hence the loss of weight.”



In July 2020, Meek Mill’s dramatic weight loss was put on public display after fans spoke on his eating and dieting habits.

Giving fans insight into his health, the rapper revealed that he was battling gastric problems and was searching for a gastroenterologist to assist him.

“My stomach been messed up for months and the doctors can’t locate the problem! I need some top stomach doctors,” he wrote.

My stomach been messed up for months and the doctors can’t locate the problem! I need some top stomach doctors. — MeekMill (@MeekMill) July 13, 2020

At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the “Dreams and Nightmares” rapper claimed he lost around 15 pounds months prior while battling a serious virus that gave him flu-like symptoms.



“I was extremely sick in December around christmas time with flu like symptoms… everyday I said to myself a older person cannot survive this! I lost like 15 pounds and could barely move! I never been that sick.. a doctor never told me what it was.”

I was extremely sick in December around christmas time with flu like symptoms… everyday I said to myself a older person cannot survive this! I lost like 15 pounds and could barely move! I never been that sick.. a doctor never told me what it was. — MeekMill (@MeekMill) March 24, 2020

Being a celebrity opens opportunities to be placed under a microscope that causes fans to notice even the smallest amount of change.

“Black-ish” star Anthony Anderson was the latest star to make headlines for his thinner appearance after the actor appeared on an episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

Though fans expressed concerns, Anderson has been vocal about his fitness journey over the past few years and even joined Will Smith’s weight loss challenge back in 2021.